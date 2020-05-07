Cut Flower Packaging Market Analysis Growth Trends, Size, Demand, Type, Segmentation, Assessment, Development, Application and Forecast 2026

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Cut Flower Packaging Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include Atlas Packaging; TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP; DS Smith; Flopak, Inc.; PerfoTec B.V.; Flamingo Holland Inc.; Smurfit Kappa; Robert Mann Packaging Inc; Dilpack kenya limited; Broekhof, adding value; Uflex Limited; CLONDALKIN GROUP; A-ROO COMPANY LLC; Koenpack USA; JX Nippon ANCI,Inc.; Swedbrand Group; HE Koch & Co; Etsy, Inc.; burton + BURTON; Sirane Ltd; PACOMBI GROUP; Ernest Packaging Solutions and Packaging Industries Ltd. among others.

Global cut flower packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.19 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing consumption of flowers from e-commerce and various other online sales channels.

By Product Type (Sleeves, Boxes & Cartons, Wrapping Sheets, Poles, Metal Stand, Bags),

Material Type (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Jute, Others),

Flower Type (Bunch/Bouquet, Single Cut),

Sales Channel (Online Sales, Florists, Supermarkets & Retail Stores)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing purchases conducted by millennial population group is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing rate of utilizations of cut flowers over the festivals and wedding activities is also expected to propel the market value

Concerns regarding ineffective nature of these products over a long period of time is restricting the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding the usage of plastic on the environment coupled with presence of strict regulations imposed by the government on its usage is also expected to restrain the market growth

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Cut Flower Packaging market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Cut Flower Packaging Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Cut Flower Packaging Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Cut Flower Packaging Revenue by Countries

10 South America Cut Flower Packaging Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Cut Flower Packaging by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

