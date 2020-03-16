Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market 2020 Industry Dynamics and Competitive Scenario by 2025 | Key Players Clarabridge, Oracle, Medallia, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Avaya, Nokia Networks

Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market valued approximately USD 5.02 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.03% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are technological progressions in the cloud and big data analytics to manage, design, and improve end-to-end consumer experience process, growing espousal of customer experience management solutions to minimize the customer churn rate across the globe, and escalating requirements for the personalized experience by customers across different industries.

Customer Experience Management (or CEM) is defined as the practice of designing and reacting to customer communications to meet and/or exceed customer expectations and, thus, raise customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty.CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Clarabridge, Oracle Corporation, Medallia, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Avaya, Inc., Nokia Networks, Chime Technologies and SAS Institute.

The regional analysis of Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.