Customer Analytics Market (2020 Edition) – World Market Review and Forecast to 2026 – By Application, By Type, By Region, By Country (2015-2026)

Customer Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024) ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Customer Analytics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Customer Analytics investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The customer analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 18.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Cloud will continue its reign with more and more companies moving towards it as a result of the proliferation of cloud-based tools available on the market. Moreover, firms will learn how to embrace the power of cloud analytics, where most of the elements like customer data sources, data models, processing applications, computing power, analytic models and data storage will be located in the cloud, which will help in integrating intelligence into existing workflows and improves decision-making across operations.

Competitive Landscape :

The customer analytics market is highly fragmented with strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players through innovative product development by investing high in R&D along with player acquisitions. Key players in the market are Adobe Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– Feb 2019 – IBM announced that BUCKiTDREAM, a new loyalty rewards commerce platform that better connects consumers with brands, is using Watson Marketing to offer enhanced personalized brand engagement experiences. BUCKiTDREAM’s vision is to utilize future intention data analysis to redefine the consumer loyalty rewards industry, which struggles with low engagement rates, inactive accounts, and high liabilities from unredeemed loyalty points.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

