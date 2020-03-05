Current Trends and Future Demand of Global Simultaneous Localization And Mapping Market Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends of Outlook To 2024

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market is driven by the need for low latency, fast computing, and less dependency on cloud-based AI for critical applications, global simultaneous localization and mapping market in estimated value from USD 102.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1229.08 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in simultaneous localization and mapping market are Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon Robotics, Apple Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Aethon, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Facebook, Inc., Intellias Ltd., MAXST Co., Ltd., Magic Leap, Inc., Rethink Robotics, Skydio, Inc., NAVVIS, Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, Kuka AG, GeoSLAM, Kudan, Dibotics, SMP Robotics, Parrot Drones SAS and others.

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market, By Type (EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM, Others), Offering (2D SLAM, 3D SLAM), Application (Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-simultaneous-localization-and-mapping-market&skp

Market Definition: Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is a part of robotic mapping and navigation. It is the computational problem of updating an unknown environment map by simultaneously keeping a track of the location of the agent within it. Several algorithms are used to solve it, in a traceable time interval for specific environment. Some of the popular methods includes: extended Kalman filter, GraphSLAM and particle filter.

Market Drivers:

Technological Growth of Visual SLAM Algorithm

Growing Influx for Self-Locating Robotics in Commercial and Residential Sectors

Market Restraints:

Performance and Reliability issues in Untested Conditions

Not Suitable for Dynamic Environments

Segmentation: Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market

By Type

EKF SLAM

Fast SLAM

Graph-Based SLAM

Others

By Application

Robotics

UAV

AR/VR

Automotive

Others

By Offering

2D SLAM

3D SLAM

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Alphabet

Amazon Robotics

Apple Inc.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Aethon

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Facebook

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-simultaneous-localization-and-mapping-market&skp

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Amazon (US) launched, a domestic robot named Vesta which helps in support functions like home security, diary reminders, and chat, for day to day easy communications and networking.

In September 2017, Intel (U.S.) with Mobileye (Israel) has launched a road experience management (REM) platform. It is an HD mapping solution that makes use of data collected by road experience management enabled vehicles in building maps that are used in autonomous driving systems and ADAs.

Competitive Analysis: Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market

Global simultaneous localization and mapping market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of simultaneous localization and mapping market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]