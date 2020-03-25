Current Technological Advancements on Machine Learning as a Service Market 2027

Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) includes wide-ranging services and solutions as well as techniques correlated to artificial intelligence (AI). These execute statistical analysis of input data to comprehend its current or future connection and performance. Machine learning leverage an enormous amount of input data for delivering enhanced analytical output while optimizing workflow for diverse industry verticals. Machine learning as a service incorporates a range of services offering machine learning tools via cloud computing services.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Amazon Web Services,BigML, Inc.,Fair Isaac Corporation,Google Inc.,Hewlett Packard Enterprise,IBM Corporation,Iflowsoft Solutions Inc.,Microsoft Corporation,SAS Institute Inc.,Yottamine Analytics

What is the Dynamics of Machine Learning as a Service Market?

The rising growth of IT expenditure in developing nations, as well as advancements in technology for workflow optimization, is expected to propel the growth of Machine learning as a service market. Furthermore, the increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions, development related to AI as well as cognitive computing, along with increasing adoption of prediction solutions fuel the machine learning as a service market. However, the lack of skilled professionals is anticipated to hamper the machine learning as a service market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising application areas for machine learning as a service is projected to create opportunities for the growth of machine learning as a service market.

What is the SCOPE of Machine Learning as a Service Market?

The “Global Machine Learning as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the machine learning as a service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of machine learning as a service market with detailed market segmentation by service type, offerings, end-user industry and geography. The global machine learning as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading machine learning as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Machine Learning as a Service Market Segmentation?

The global Machine Learning as a Service market is segmented on the basis of service type, offerings, and end-user industry. Based on the service type, the market is bifurcated into professional and managed service. Further, the offerings segment of machine learning as a service market is classified into hardware and software. Based on end-user industry, the machine learning as a service market is segmented into IT and telecom, manufacturing, energy and power, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Machine Learning as a Service Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global machine learning as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The machine learning as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

