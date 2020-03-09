Cumene Market Outlook : Business Overview, Industry Insights, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis by 2026

The latest market evaluation report on the Cumene market explores how the Cumene market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 – 2026. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period

The most substantial derivative of phenol is bisphenol-A (BPA), which is used in the production of polycarbonate (PC) plastics. Polycarbonates are used in automotive applications as a substitute for traditional materials comprising glass and metals. Moreover, glazing and sheet applications, including security and glazing outlets, are important polycarbonate applications. The third-largest use for this plastic is optical media like CDs and DVDs.

Prominent players in the Cumene Market:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, JXTG Holdings, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, INEOS Group, Borealis, Sinopec Group Ltd., and LG Chem Ltd., among others, are the key companies profiled in this research report.

These companies have undertaken various organic and inorganic growth strategies by way of mergers & acquisitions, product launches, regional expansion, deals, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to fortify their position in the Cumene business.

This report sheds light on the evolution of the sector by taking into account upstream buyers, downstream vendors, value chain, sales channels, key companies, and segments the market based on type, application, end-users, regions, and leading players. The study offers accurate market estimations pertaining to the future growth of the industry on the basis of the information gathered, and reflects on the investment opportunities existing in the industry and gives strategic recommendations to the companies operating in the industry.

The Cumene Market segmentation is explained below:

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Propylene

Benzene

Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Aluminum Chloride Catalyst

Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

Zeolite Catalyst

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Phenol

Acetone

Others

The regional assessment of the Cumene Market is considered for the major geographies of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region across the world. Owing to rising investment in research & development activities in countries like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to record a substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Key highlights of the Report:

Projected CAGR of the market during the forecast duration from 2020 to 2026

Detailed examination of factors that are expected to assist the future growth of the market

Insights relating to future trends and shifts in consumer preferences

Extensive competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of factors that are expected to curtail the growth of the Cumene industry

The data has been divided into 15 Chapters in the Cumene market report:

Chapter 1 gives the Cumene market Introduction, product scope, market overview, opportunities, risks, and drivers;

Chapter 2 analyzes the leading manufacturers of Cumene, highlighting the total sales, gross revenue, and pricing structure of Cumene from 2016 to 2018;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive scenario, along with top manufacturers, their sales, revenue, and market share from 2016 to 2018;

Chapter 4 segments the global market by regions, with sales, revenue, and market share of Cumene held by each region from 2016 to 2018;

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue, and market share by looking at the key countries in these regions;

Chapters 10 and 11 study the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type and application;

Chapter 12 gives Cumene market forecast, by regions, type, and application, with total sales and revenue from 2020 to 2026;

Chapters 13, 14, and 15 describe Cumene sales channels, distributors, vendors, dealers, and give the research findings and report conclusion, appendix, and research methodologies.

In conclusion, this report gives the market landscape and the growth prospects for Cumene in the forecast years. The study also evaluates the strategic initiatives and product offerings in the market, potential for various applications, recent product innovations, and an outlook of the regional market shares.

Key questions answered

Who are the key players in the Cumene market, and what are their business strategies for the forecast period?

What does that outcome of Porter’s five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis performed on the Cumene market?

What are the opportunities and threats existing in the Cumene market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the Cumene sector?

