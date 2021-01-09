Cryotherapy Market Research and Clinical Analysis 2020 to 2024 | Medtronic, Impact Cryotherapy, Zimmer Medizinsysteme, Metrum Cryoflex, Brymill Cryogenic Systems

The Global Cryotherapy Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Cryotherapy Market so far.

Medtronic, Impact Cryotherapy, Zimmer Medizinsysteme, Metrum Cryoflex, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Cryoconcepts, Kriosystem Life, CryoUSA, Cooper Surgical, Quantum Cryogenicsand other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Growing prevalence of cancer is one of the major factors for the growth of the global Cryotherapy market. As per the WHO statistics, cancer accounts for 13% of deaths globally every year, moreover, 70% increase in cancer incidences is anticipated over the next couple of decades and global geriatric population is anticipated to nearly double from 12% to 22% from 2015 to 2022. Furthermore, increasing technological advancements in the cryotherapy treatment, increasing inclination towards the minimally invasive procedures, rise in applications of cryotherapy treatment such as cardiac conditions, pain management, skin disorders, beauty, wellness, fitness, etc. are likely to propel the growth of global Cryotherapy market. However, high cost of the treatment, stringent safety guidelines, adverse effects associated with cryogenic gases, lack of complete knowledge regarding cryotherapy, the complexity of the cryotherapy mechanisms are likely to hinder the global Cryotherapy market.

Cryotherapy is also known as cryoablation, cryosurgery, targeted cryoablation therapy, percutaneous cryotherapy. Cryotherapy is a minimally invasive method which uses extreme cold to freeze and destroy the infected tissues or cells.

In the process of cryotherapy treatment, high-pressure argon gas or liquid nitrogen flows into a needle-like applicator called as cryoprobe that creates an intense cold on the diseased cell or tissue, then imaging techniques such as CT, MRI or ultrasound are used to guide the cryoprobes to treat the sites in the body. It may be used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain management, tumors within the liver, kidneys, bones, lungs, and breast etc.

Oncology dominates the Global Cryotherapy Market

Applications segment is segmented into Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery, Health, and Beauty. Surgical Applications segment is further segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Other Surgical Applications.

Oncology holds the highest market share during the forecast period due to high incidence and prevalence of cancer and also growing awareness regarding various types of cryotherapy approaches are the major factor propelling the growth of Global Cryotherapy Market. Cryosurgery is used to treat several types of cancer, and some precancerous or noncancerous conditions. In addition to prostate and liver tumors, cryosurgery can be an effective treatment for Retinoblastoma, Early-stage skin cancers (both basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas), Precancerous skin growths known as actinic keratosis, precancerous conditions of the cervix known as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia. Cryosurgery is also used to treat some types of low-grade cancerous and noncancerous tumors of the bone. It may reduce the risk of joint damage when compared with open surgery, and help lessen the need for amputation. The treatment is also used to treat AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma when the skin lesions are small and localized.

