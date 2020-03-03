Cryogenic Pumps Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2025

Cryogenic Pumps Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Cryogenic Pumps Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

The cryogenic pumps market is majorly powered by factors such as increasing investments in the energy & power industry and increase in use of gases across bioscience & health care facilities.

Scope of The Report:

A cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump that grabs gas via surfaces, which are cooled to below 120K temperatures. These pumps provide vacuum pumping techniques of choice for different ultra-high-vacuum and high-vacuum applications owing to their cleanliness, high pumping speeds, and reliability. They can pump almost all gases, comprising noble gases, at lower temperatures.

The global cryogenic pumps market can be divided by gas, type, region, and end-user. By type, the global cryogenic pumps market can be segmented into positive displacement and centrifugal displacement. The positive displacement section is predicted to see development during the forecast period at the maximum rate. A positive displacement pump is a machine that transfers liquids by holding a specific amount of the liquid and displacing it into different pipe. Increasing adoption of positive displacement pumps in different end-use segments, such as electricals & electronics and health care, is powering the global cryogenic pumps market.

By gas, the cryogenic pumps market can be divided into hydrogen, nitrogen, LNG, argon, and others. The hydrogen section added up for the maximum share of the global cryogenic pumps market and is predicted to sustain its dominance all over the coming period. On the flip side, LNG is predicted to be the quickly growing section during the coming period. This can be credited to rising employment of LNG for power generation in the energy & power sector and increasing employment of oil tankers in the shipbuilding industry for transportation.

Key Players in the Cryogenic Pump Market Report

The major players comprised in the global cryogenic pump market forecast are Linde Group, Brooks Automation Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Fives S.A., PHPK Technologies Inc., Global Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Technex Limited, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Cryogenic Pumps Market Key Segments:

By Type

Positive Displacement Pumps

Kinetic Pumps

Entrapment Pumps

By Gas

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Helium

Argon

Others

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare Industry

Power Generation Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Others

Rising Spending In Oil & Gas And Electrical & Electronics Sectors Predicted To Power The Cryogenic Pumps Market During The Coming Period

In addition to this, rising spending in oil & gas and electrical & electronics sectors are also predicted to power the cryogenic pumps market during the coming period. On the other hand, reduction in steel production hampers the global cryogenic pumps market, as huge amounts of industrial gases such as helium, argon, nitrogen, and oxygen are comprised in the making of steel and these gases are transferred with the help of cryogenic pumps.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The Global Cryogenic Pumps Market In Asia Pacific Is Predicted To Grow At The Max Rate During The Coming Period

By region, the global cryogenic pumps market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global cryogenic pumps market, after North America. The global cryogenic pumps market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the max rate during the coming period.

High spending in the infrastructure sector and rise in focus on renewable-based electricity creation in Asia Pacific are predicted to offer substantial development opportunities to the global cryogenic pumps market in the next few years in the region. India, China, South Korea, and Japan are primary contributors to the global cryogenic pumps market in the area. Europe is one more key global cryogenic pumps market.

