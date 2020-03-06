Cryogenic Pump Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027

“The Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 731.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,916.1 Mn by 2027.

China is dominating the Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market followed by Japan. The market for biodegradable plastic is growing in China due to rising concerns from consumers over the impact plastic products have on the environment. The rising concerns over plastic use may lead to regulators banning single-use, non-biodegradable plastics such as cutlery and packaging in the country. Chinese plastic manufacturers are responsible for the highest share of global plastic production are now looking to develop more biodegradable plastic products.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006942/

Company Profiles

API SpA

BASF S.E.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Balson Industries

Novamont S.p.A.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

GuangDong Huazhilu Biological Material Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA

Growing awareness of the adverse effects attributed to conventional plastics

The customers in developed and developing countries have become more aware of the ill effects of conventional plastics on their lifestyle and the environment. Various organizations are working toward bringing transformation in the handling of plastics, through strategic planning, communication, consumer awareness campaigns, documentary films, education, cleanup campaigns, raising business awareness, scientific research, entrepreneurial innovation, legislation, and sustainability.

The key aim is to increase the understanding of users regarding plastic pollution, thereby encouraging the invention of more sustainable solutions, and empowerment of more people and business organizations to take action to stop plastic pollution. Therefore, the revolution in consumer demand on the basis of environmental awareness, packaging convenience, and sustainable plastic production systems is boosting the global biodegradable plastic market growth.

Type Insights

Based on type, the Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market is bifurcated as PHA, PLA, starch blends, biodegradable polyesters and others. The starch blend segment dominated the Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market. The starch blend polymer bio-blends are biodegradable polymeric materials which are composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials that can be degraded by enzymes and microorganisms. The combination of starch and polyolefin produces a single material carrying the biodegradation properties of starch with the thermal, mechanical and barrier properties of polyolefin. Starch has been receiving increasing attention as raw material for the manufacturing of films due to the lack of the availability of the conventional film-forming resins. The low permeability of starch films has made it an element of choice for the food packaging application.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006942/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.