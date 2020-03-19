Crude Tall Oil Derivatives Market Size 2020, Share, Growth Rate 4.43%, Revenue, Segmentation, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2024

The Crude Tall Oil Derivatives Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period, 2019–2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing production and demand for bio-diesel and the rising demand for bio-based chemicals in the end-user industries. However, increase in availability of cheaper substitutes is expected to hinder the market growth.

– Tall oil fatty acid (TOFA) fraction segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand from mining chemicals, lubricants, and soaps and detergents applications.

– Rising demand from oilfield chemicals is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Europe dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from the countries, such as Sweden and Finland.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Production and Demand for Biodiesel

– Crude tall oil (CTO) derivatives are the by-products produced during the kraft pulping process and are used as a feedstock for the production of biodiesel. Biodiesel produced from crude tall oil has improved performance characteristics and lower emissions, as compared to petroleum diesel, due to negligible aromatic compound and sulfur content.

– The rise in demand for alternative fuel vehicles among consumers in the European Union and North America has increased the consumption of biodiesel, in recent years.

– The increasing concerns related to global climate change, improving energy stability, and increasing crude oil prices are expected to propel the demand for biodiesel, which in turn, is expected to increase the consumption of crude tall oil derivatives, during the forecast period.

– In addition, the implementation of government policies to promote biodiesel consumption in countries, such as United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Indonesia, is expected to increase the demand for crude tall oil derivatives for production of biodiesel, over the forecast period.

The Europe Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– With over 46% of the global demand, Europe is the most promising market for crude tall oil derivatives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future.

– Sweden and Finland account for over 40% of the demand for crude tall oil derivatives and Sweden is the major shareholder of the market demand in the region.

– Sweden has the long-term goal of generating zero net GHG emissions by 2050. A milestone for this goal is that by 2030, Sweden should have a vehicle fleet that is independent of fossil fuels. This milestone could be realized by powering around 50% of passenger cars running by biofuels and 20% by electricity, and more than 80% of urban buses by electricity. Such a development may drive the need for biofuels, thus, increasing the need for tall oil derivatives.

– Sweden’s large forestry industry is expected to be the main source for feedstock enabling a sustainable and resource efficient energy system. Sweden has had varying tax exemptions for biofuels since the early 1990s, which is recently extended until 2018.

– In Sweden, energy company St1 and the forest products company SCA have formed a partnership, in order to develop large-scale production of renewable fuels from tall oil. The planned production site is expected to be St1’s refinery in Gothenburg, producing advanced renewable fuels from tall oil with a capacity of 100,000 metric ton per annum. SCA is presently expanding its kraft pulp mill in Ostrand and as a result, the production of tall oil from the mill may increase by more than 100%.

– Furthermore, Germany and United Kingdom are the growth wagons for the market demand in the region. The huge growth of Europe is quite instrumental in the expansion of the global crude tall oil derivatives market.

Competitive Landscape

The crude tall oil derivatives market is highly consolidated. The major companies in the market include Kraton Corporation, Forchem Oyj, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques SA (DRT), and SunPine AB.

