Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market 2020 by Product Type (On-street Vehicles, Off-street Vehicles) and Top Companies- 3M, Amano Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Thales Group, Fujica, Imtech, Xerox Corporation

The Worldwide Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Report based on end-users and applications and concentrates on the growth rate of each application. The report includes the systematic analysis of the current situation of the market which includes a number of market dynamics. The report studies and analyzes the market on the basis of market size, market scope, and costs. This crowdsourced smart parking market summary includes the estimates, Analysis and discussion of major business trends, market share, business size forecast and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• 3M

• Amano Corporation.

• Cubic Corporation

• Thales Group

• Kapsch TrafficCom AG

• Nortech Control Systems Limited

• Siemens Swarco AG

• Fujica

• Imtech

• Xerox Corporation

• …

The global crowdsourced smart parking market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global fleet management software includes by Product Type (On-street Vehicles, Off-street Vehicles), By Application (Commercial Use, Government Use, Residential Use) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Crowdsourced smart parking is a system that supports drivers to find parking spots via smartphones or electronic street panels. The aim of the system is to automate and reduction time spent on manually searching for a parking spot.

The increasing concern for parking along with increasing adoption of vehicles are expected to drive the crowdsourced smart parking market. However, slow growth of infrastructure are hindering the growth of the market.

The crowdsourced smart parking market is primarily segmented based on product type, application and regions.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Crowdsourced Smart Parking Company.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

• On-street Vehicles

• Off-street Vehicles

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Commercial Use

• Government Use

• Residential Use

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Crowdsourced Smart Parking market— Market Overview

4. Crowdsourced Smart Parking market by Type Outlook

5. Crowdsourced Smart Parking market by Application Outlook

6. Crowdsourced Smart Parking market Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

