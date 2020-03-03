Crowdsourced Security Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players- Applause, Bugcrowd, Cobalt Labs, Detectify, HackerOne, passbrains, Planit, Rainforest

Crowdsourced security is the combination of different security-based solutions and services, all of which involving inviting individuals to test a particular product for any faults, vulnerabilities or any cyber threats, if present. A number of different security tools all of which are based on testing the effectiveness of security measures in place in the target products by outside individuals and developers that comes under the broad term of crowdsourced security.

Some of the Top Companies of this Market includes: Applause, Bugcrowd, Cobalt Labs, Detectify, HackerOne, passbrains, Planit, Rainforest, Synack, Zerocopter.

Global Crowdsourced Security Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Web Application

Mobile Application

Others (IoT, Wireless, and Network)

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

Segmentation by Application:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Table of Contents

Global Crowdsourced Security Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Chapter 1 Crowdsourced Security Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

