Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) Market 2020-2025: Industry Report and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Cross-Laminated Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value is further expected to reach US$ 1,627 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during 2020-2025.
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) refers to a prefabricated panel that is manufactured by gluing several layers of kiln-dried lumber boards crosswise. Earlier, it was utilized for replacing cement and steel during building activities; however, with rapid technological advancements, CLT has emerged as a primary construction material for building low to mid-rise infrastructures. Owing to this, several leading manufacturers are combining CLT elements with other building materials for providing more flexibility, improved designs and better-finished structures.
Market Drivers:
Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns have prompted them to invest in eco-friendly green building materials, like CLT. For instance, Stora Enso, a Europe-based leading provider of renewable solutions in wood-based construction, is spending a considerable sum for the development of newer digital technologies and tools for building innovative wood-based solutions for construction. They have also inaugurated one of the world’s most modern production units for CLT that substitutes the use of fossil-based materials with renewable components.
Cross-Laminated Timber Market Segmentation
Performance of Key Regions
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
Market by Application
- Residential
- Educational Institutes
- Government/Public Buildings
- Commercial Spaces
Market by Product Type
- Custom CLT
- Blank CLT
Market by Element Type
- Wall Panels
- Flooring Panels
- Roofing Slabs
- Others
Market by Raw Material Type
- Spruce
- Pine
- Fir
- Others
Market by Bonding Method
- Adhesively Bonded
- Mechanically Fastened
Market by Panel Layers
- 3-Ply
- 5-Ply
- 7-Ply
- Others
Market by Adhesive Type
- PUR (Polyurethane)
- PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)
- MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)
- Others
Market by Press Type
- Hydraulic Press
- Vacuum Press
- Pneumatic Press
- Others
Market by Storey Class
- Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)
- Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)
- High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)
Market by Application Type
- Structural Applications
- Non-Structural Applications
Some of the major players operating in the industry include STORA ENSO OYJ (SEOAY), SmartLam LLC, KLH ( KLH ), Binderholz, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (MNHFY), Hasslacher, XLam Limited, Sterling Lumber, Schilliger Holz AG, B & K Structures, Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG, Structurlam and Meiken Lamwood Corp.
