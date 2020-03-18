Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) Market 2020-2025: Industry Report and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Cross-Laminated Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value is further expected to reach US$ 1,627 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during 2020-2025.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) refers to a prefabricated panel that is manufactured by gluing several layers of kiln-dried lumber boards crosswise. Earlier, it was utilized for replacing cement and steel during building activities; however, with rapid technological advancements, CLT has emerged as a primary construction material for building low to mid-rise infrastructures. Owing to this, several leading manufacturers are combining CLT elements with other building materials for providing more flexibility, improved designs and better-finished structures.

Market Drivers:

Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns have prompted them to invest in eco-friendly green building materials, like CLT. For instance, Stora Enso, a Europe-based leading provider of renewable solutions in wood-based construction, is spending a considerable sum for the development of newer digital technologies and tools for building innovative wood-based solutions for construction. They have also inaugurated one of the world’s most modern production units for CLT that substitutes the use of fossil-based materials with renewable components.

Cross-Laminated Timber Market Segmentation

Performance of Key Regions

Europe North America Asia-Pacific

Market by Application

Residential Educational Institutes Government/Public Buildings Commercial Spaces

Market by Product Type

Custom CLT Blank CLT

Market by Element Type

Wall Panels Flooring Panels Roofing Slabs Others

Market by Raw Material Type

Spruce Pine Fir Others

Market by Bonding Method

Adhesively Bonded Mechanically Fastened

Market by Panel Layers

3-Ply 5-Ply 7-Ply Others

Market by Adhesive Type

PUR (Polyurethane) PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde) MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde) Others

Market by Press Type

Hydraulic Press Vacuum Press Pneumatic Press Others

Market by Storey Class

Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys) Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys) High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)

Market by Application Type

Structural Applications Non-Structural Applications

Some of the major players operating in the industry include STORA ENSO OYJ (SEOAY), SmartLam LLC, KLH ( KLH ), Binderholz, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (MNHFY), Hasslacher, XLam Limited, Sterling Lumber, Schilliger Holz AG, B & K Structures, Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG, Structurlam and Meiken Lamwood Corp.

