(2020-2022) CRM Software Industry is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and SugarCRM

The Business Research Company’s CRM Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The customer relationship management (CRM) software industry consists of sales of customer relationship management software which helps to build strong relationships with its customers. It analyzes the customer interactions and automates the activities identified with deals, advertising, and client support throughout the customer lifecycle. It causes the organizations to remain associated with their clients and improve productivity and furthermore helps in streamlining work forms. Some of the CRM software include Agile CRM, Recruit CRM, Sales mate CRM, NetSuite CRM.

Increasing number of customers of the organizations and the rising need for customer satisfaction are expected to benefit the customer relationship management software market in the forecast period. Organizations should offer customized services to customers, gain better knowledge of their purchasing habits and other details, develop cross-selling opportunities and create competitive differentiators to retain existing customers and to attract new customers. These drive the demand for the use of CRM software in organizations to understand their customers in a better way and to maintain a good relationship with them. For example, Apollo Hospitals has implemented custom designed CRM software of Veon Consulting which resulted in high user adoption, 27% cut in the timeline of the review process, efficient handling of patient visits and outcome which saved manual efforts by 42%, and effective reporting and dashboards which reduced number of travels by 50%.

CRM Software Market Segmentation

CRM Software Market By Deployment:

Cloud CRM

On-Premise CRM

CRM Software Market By Size of Enterprise:

Small&Mid sized enterprises

Large enterprises

CRM Software Market By Application:

Sales

Marketing

Manufacturing

Customer service

Social networking

Supply chain

Distribution

Others

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary CRM Software Market Characteristics CRM Software Market Size And Growth CRM Software Market Segmentation CRM Software Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific CRM Software Market China CRM Software Market

CRM Software Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The CRM Software Market CRM Software Market Trends And Strategies CRM Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the CRM Software Market are

Salesforce

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

SugarCRM.

The CRM Software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for CRM Software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

