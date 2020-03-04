Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is Expected to Double its Market Size in Coming Years | Airbus, Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls, Thales Group, Teltronic, Optasense, Motorola Solutions, Emc Corporation and More

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market analysis report also offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Critical Infrastructure Protection Market business document is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. Critical Infrastructure Protection Market business document provides fact-based and penetrating insights from the customers. Moreover, a clear understanding of the products, services and business model is obtained while forming Critical Infrastructure Protection Market business document. Major Players such as Waterfall Security Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Intergraph Corporation and Huawei, Battrick Consultancy Limited, CBRNe Secure India among others



Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is expected to reach USD 180.32 billion by 2025, from USD 110.41 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to 2026.

The global critical infrastructure protection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In 2018, Huawei announced a critical infrastructure known as OceanStor F V5and FusionCloud 6.3, which enables the SSDs (Solid state drive) and delivering IOPs(Input/output operation) with 1ms speed. In 2017, A new industrial cyber security solution is developed by Honeywell International, which enables the secure used of USB Drives, protects and secure against emerging and current USB-Borne Threats.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market:

Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of best practices for CIP.

Threats to physical systems and insider attacks.

Increasing investments by major economies in smart grid technologies.

Complexity in deployment of security infrastructure.

Lack of interoperability between security systems.

Lack of technical expertise and ICS awareness.

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Bae Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Airbus, Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls, Thales Group, Teltronic, Optasense, Motorola Solutions, Emc Corporation, Waterfall Security Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Intergraph Corporation and Huawei, Battrick Consultancy Limited, CBRNe Secure India among others.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

