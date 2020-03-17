Critical Illness Insurance Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

The size of the global critical illness insurance market was 25,600 million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach 79,400 million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% over the 2018-2025 period. .

This report examines the size of the global critical illness insurance market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global critical illness insurance market by company, region, type and end-use sector.

Critical Illness Insurance, otherwise known as Critical Illness Coverage or a Terrible Illness Policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to generally make a lump sum payment in cash if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.

The policy may also be structured to pay regular income and the payment may also relate to the policyholder undergoing surgery, for example, undergoing cardiac bypass surgery.

In recent years, the global critical illness insurance market has grown rapidly, with a CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, the size of the global critical illness insurance market was almost $ 27,338.56 million;The Asian region, particularly China, is estimated to represent the largest share, in terms of population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region includes some of the economies fastest developing in the world, including China, India and Japan. and Korea. This has resulted in increased investment in insurance over the years.

There are three types of critical illness insurance (cancer, cancer, heart attack and stroke), cancer remains the most common cause of serious illness claims with 67.94%, followed by a heart attack (13 , 34%), a stroke (8.46%) and Others (10.26%) in 2017

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Chinese life insurance

Ping An insurance

China Pacific insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

New life insurance China

AXA

Prudential plc

Aegon

Allianz

AIG

UnitedHealthcare

Zurich

MetLife

Dai-ichi Life Group

Sun Life Financial

Huaxia Life Insurance

Aflac

Liberty Mutual

HCF

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

health insurance

medical insurance income protection insurance

Market segment by application, divided into stroke

for heart cancer

The objectives of this report’s study are to:

Study and forecast the size of the critical illness insurance market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the critical illness insurance market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Major

Critical Illness Insurance Stakeholders Critical Illness Insurance Manufacturers

Distributors / Wholesalers / Wholesalers of

Critical Illness Insurance Manufacturers Sub- Component Downstream Industry

Association

Suppliers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the critical illness insurance market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

