Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market 2020: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By Zimmer Biomet; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Invibio Ltd.; Antibe Therapeutics Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 1.39 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 2.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rise in innovations and advancements in the product and devices offerings.

The information, statistics, facts and figures delivered via this report helps companies in medical device industry to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. Furthermore, this report offers better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. Thus, the report aids to concentrate on the more important aspects of the market. Craniomaxillofacial market report comprises of data that can be very much essential when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent.

Few of the major competitors currently present in the market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Stryker; Medartis AG; Zimmer Biomet; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Invibio Ltd.; Antibe Therapeutics Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Matrix Surgical USA; Summit Medical Group; Integra LifeSciences; CONMED Corporation; KLS Martin Group; Medtronic; TMJ Concepts; OsteoMed and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing incidences of trauma cases and injuries associated to the facial structures; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

High levels of cost to the products in craniomaxillofacial surgeries and cost of overall procedure is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Segmentation: Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

By Product

Bone Graft Substitute

MF Plate & Screw Fixation

CMF Distraction

Cranial Flap Fixation

Thoracic Fixation

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement

By Material

Ceramic

Biological

Metal

Polymers

By Location

External Fixators

Internal Fixators

By Application

Plastic Surgery

Neurosurgery & ENT

Orthognathic & Dental Surgery

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. through its subsidiary DePuy Synthes announced the launch of 3D produced titanium-based facial surgical implants for the United States market. The product termed as “TRUMATCH Titanium 3D-Printed Implants” will be commercially distributed through a specialized distributor.

In June 2017, Summit Medical Group announced the launch of US FDA cleared maxilla-mandibular fixation (MMF) device, termed as “Minnie Ties Agile MMF”. The product is a first of its kind as it is a non-invasive product for use in jaw fractures.

In January 2017, Antibe Therapeutics Inc. announced the launch of “PentOS OI Max” company’s new bone graft substitute for use in dental biologics market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

Global craniomaxillofacial devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of craniomaxillofacial devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global craniomaxillofacial devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

