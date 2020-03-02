Cranberry Market Growth, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Cranberry Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing awareness regarding cranberry’s health benefits among consumers is anticipated to drive the growth of Global Cranberry Market.

Global Cranberry Market is valued at USD 95.07 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 121.28 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.54% over the forecast period.

Cranberries are a collection of evergreen dwarf plants or sprawling vines in the subgenus oxycoccus of the genus vaccinium. Cranberries are a healthy food, due to their high nutrient and antioxidant content. The nutrients in cranberries are linked to a lower risk of urinary tract infections, prevention of certain types of cancer, improved immune function, and decreased blood pressure. A diet with a high proportion of fruits and vegetables has been shown to offer health benefits. In addition, cranberries are a good source of some vitamins and antioxidants. The second most important fresh cranberry state in 2017 was Massachusetts, which the USDA said shipped 4.21 million pounds, up from 3.84 million pounds in 2016.

Global Cranberry market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional & country level. Based upon type, cranberry market is classified as juicy, food, fresh fruit, other. Based upon application, cranberry market is classified into retail, commercial and others.

The regions covered in this Global Cranberry market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Cranberry is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global Cranberry market Report covers prominent players are like Atoka, Ocean Spray, Cliffstar Corporation, Clement Pappas, Decas Cranberries and others.

Increasing Awareness Regarding Cranberry’s Health Benefits Among Consumers is Anticipated to Drive the Global Cranberry Market.

Rising Consumer Demand for Cranberries is due to the increased popularity of cranberry in recent year owing to the combination of strong marketing campaign and body of scientific evidence reveling the fruits health’s benefits. Currently, Wisconsin uses 18,000 acres severely for cranberry production. Consumers’ demands keep changing over time. These changes range from basic concerns such as improving food safety, shelf life, and reducing wastage, to demands for increasingly cultured foods having special characteristics in terms of nutritional value, palatability and convenience. Innovation through the creation, diffusion and use of knowledge has been recognized as a key driver of economic growth due to trends in agrifood systems are challenging farmers, produce traders, processors and other investors to improve the efficiency of their operations and to be more responsive to consumer demands as well as regulatory frameworks. However, high cost of cranberries is expected to hamper the growth of market. Moreover, the increasing consumption of cherries in emerging countries can create profitable opportunities for the further growth of this market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Cranberry Market.

The opportunities available in the global Cranberry market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to capture the major share of the global Cranberry market. In fact, about 98% of global production comes from the United States of America and Canada alone. It is a perennial crop grown commercially in man-made wetlands or bogs in primarily five states in the U.S. Americans consume nearly 400 million pounds of cranberries per year, 20 percent of them during Thanksgiving week. Most cranberry cultivators sell their production on contract. According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Board, the forecast for U.S. cranberry production in 2017 was forecast to be down 6 percent from 2016, with a total of 9.54 million barrels harvested or approximately 905 million pounds.

The main inheritors of Chile’s cranberry exports are china, North America, and Europe. As a result of vital investment by the US cranberry Business, the Chinese market has been grown over the last many years to represent about 7% of those exports or about $45 million annually. Europe is also emerging as an important region for cranberry Market.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Juicy

Food

Fresh Fruit

Other

By Application:

Retail

Commercial

Others

