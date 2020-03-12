Craft Soda Market by Consumer Demand, Latest Trends & Top Manufacturers: Reeds inc., PepsiCo, JONES SODA CO., Celeste Cathryn Digital, Appalachian Brewing Company, others

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Craft Soda Marketwhich provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Craft Soda Market key players Involved in the study are Reeds inc., PepsiCo, JONES SODA CO., Celeste Cathryn Digital, Appalachian Brewing Company, BOYLAN BOTTLING, crookedbevco, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Q Tonic, LLC, TUXEN BREWING COMPANY, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., , Brix Soda Co, BUCKSNORT SODA COMPANY. ltd., Batch Craft Soda, Bai, Excel Bottling Company, DRY Soda Company, Peak Drive Beverages and Five Star Beverages among others.

Global craft soda market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rapid urbanization coupled with increasing consumption.

Drivers and Restraints of the Craft Soda market

Market Drivers:

Strict government guidelines for artificial ingredients and labelling and packaging will drive the market growth

Rising population in developing countries along with the increasing consumer disposable income is expected to have a positive effect in the growth of the market

The shifting consumer preference from high sugar drinks to low-sugar or mid-calorie beverages as well as choosing craft soda as an operative substitute for alcoholic drinks will propel the market growth

Growing concern towards obesity and shifting consumer preferences towards natural and organic drinks may drive the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Increasing social awareness towards environmental concern may restrict the market growth

Strict government initiatives regarding energy conservation will hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Reeds inc., PepsiCo, JONES SODA CO., Celeste Cathryn Digital, Appalachian Brewing Company, BOYLAN BOTTLING, crookedbevco, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Q Tonic, LLC, TUXEN BREWING COMPANY, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., , Brix Soda Co, BUCKSNORT SODA COMPANY. ltd., Batch Craft Soda, Bai, Excel Bottling Company, DRY Soda Company, Peak Drive Beverages and Five Star Beverages among others.

In June 2019, Hank’s Craft Soda’s parent company, Liberty Beverages has launched Aqwi Organics. Infused with sea salt and antioxidants from kelp, it is low calorie flavoured water in five flavours. This launch will help the company in expansion of the liberty beverages

Craft Soda MARKET Segmentation:

By Product Type

Natural

Organic

By Target Consumer

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle-Aged Adults

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Food Service & Drinking Places

Convenience & Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Others

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured.

The worldwide Craft Soda market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Craft Sodaare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

