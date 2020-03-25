Craft Beer Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2023

The Craft Beer market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2013, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2017, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2018-2023. Based on the Craft Beer industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Craft Beer market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2013-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2018-2023), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Craft Beer market.

The Craft Beer market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Craft Beer market are:

Kirin Brewery

Diageo PLC

Tsingtao Brewery

SAB Miller

Heinekein Holding NV

Carlsberg

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. NV

Guiness

Major Regions play vital role in Craft Beer market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Craft Beer products covered in this report are:

Ales

Lagers

Most widely used downstream fields of Craft Beer market covered in this report are:

On-trade

Off-trade

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Craft Beer market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Craft Beer Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Craft Beer Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Craft Beer.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Craft Beer.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Craft Beer by Regions (2013-2018).

Chapter 6: Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2013-2018).

Chapter 7: Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Craft Beer.

Chapter 9: Craft Beer Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2018-2023).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2018-2023).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Table of Contents

Global Craft Beer Industry Market Research Report

1 Craft Beer Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Craft Beer

1.3 Craft Beer Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Craft Beer Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2013-2023

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Craft Beer

1.4.2 Applications of Craft Beer

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Craft Beer Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.2 Europe Craft Beer Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.3 China Craft Beer Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.4 Japan Craft Beer Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Craft Beer Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.6 India Craft Beer Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.7 South America Craft Beer Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Craft Beer

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Craft Beer

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

2 Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Craft Beer Analysis

2.2 Major Players of Craft Beer

2.2.1 Major Players Manufacturing Base and Market Share of Craft Beer in 2017

2.2.2 Major Players Product Types in 2017

2.3 Craft Beer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.3.1 Production Process Analysis

2.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Craft Beer

2.3.3 Raw Material Cost of Craft Beer

2.3.4 Labor Cost of Craft Beer

2.4 Market Channel Analysis of Craft Beer

2.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Craft Beer Analysis

3 Global Craft Beer Market, by Type

3.1 Global Craft Beer Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Craft Beer Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Craft Beer Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Craft Beer Price Analysis by Type (2013-2018)

4 Craft Beer Market, by Application

4.1 Global Craft Beer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.2 Downstream Buyers by Application

4.3 Global Craft Beer Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

5 Global Craft Beer Production, Value ($) by Region (2013-2018)

5.1 Global Craft Beer Value ($) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Craft Beer Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Craft Beer Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Craft Beer Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

5.5 Europe Craft Beer Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

5.6 China Craft Beer Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

5.7 Japan Craft Beer Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

5.8 Middle East & Africa Craft Beer Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

5.9 India Craft Beer Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

5.10 South America Craft Beer Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6 Global Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

6.1 Global Craft Beer Consumption by Regions (2013-2018)

6.2 North America Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

6.4 China Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

6.5 Japan Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

6.6 Middle East & Africa Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

6.7 India Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

6.8 South America Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

7 Global Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

7.1 North America Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Europe Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.3 China Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.4 Japan Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.5 Middle East & Africa Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.6 India Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.7 South America Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Kirin Brewery

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Craft Beer Product Introduction

8.2.3 Kirin Brewery Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.2.4 Kirin Brewery Market Share of Craft Beer Segmented by Region in 2017

8.3 Diageo PLC

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Craft Beer Product Introduction

8.3.3 Diageo PLC Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.3.4 Diageo PLC Market Share of Craft Beer Segmented by Region in 2017

8.4 Tsingtao Brewery

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Craft Beer Product Introduction

8.4.3 Tsingtao Brewery Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.4.4 Tsingtao Brewery Market Share of Craft Beer Segmented by Region in 2017

8.5 SAB Miller

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Craft Beer Product Introduction

8.5.3 SAB Miller Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.5.4 SAB Miller Market Share of Craft Beer Segmented by Region in 2017

8.6 Heinekein Holding NV

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Craft Beer Product Introduction

8.6.3 Heinekein Holding NV Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.6.4 Heinekein Holding NV Market Share of Craft Beer Segmented by Region in 2017

8.7 Carlsberg

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Craft Beer Product Introduction

8.7.3 Carlsberg Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.7.4 Carlsberg Market Share of Craft Beer Segmented by Region in 2017

8.8 Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. NV

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Craft Beer Product Introduction

8.8.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. NV Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.8.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. NV Market Share of Craft Beer Segmented by Region in 2017

8.9 Guiness

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Craft Beer Product Introduction

8.9.3 Guiness Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.9.4 Guiness Market Share of Craft Beer Segmented by Region in 2017

9 Global Craft Beer Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

9.1 Global Craft Beer Market Value ($) & Volume Forecast, by Type (2018-2023)

9.1.1 Ales Market Value ($) and Volume Forecast (2018-2023)

9.1.2 Lagers Market Value ($) and Volume Forecast (2018-2023)

9.2 Global Craft Beer Market Value ($) & Volume Forecast, by Application (2018-2023)

9.2.1 On-trade Market Value ($) and Volume Forecast (2018-2023)

9.2.2 Off-trade Market Value ($) and Volume Forecast (2018-2023)

10 Craft Beer Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

10.1 North America Market Value ($) and Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Europe Market Value ($) and Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

10.3 China Market Value ($) and Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

10.4 Japan Market Value ($) and Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

10.5 Middle East & Africa Market Value ($) and Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

10.6 India Market Value ($) and Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

10.7 South America Market Value ($) and Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

11.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

11.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Maia Subscription Portal

13.3 Research Data Source

13.4 Research Assumptions and Acronyms Used

