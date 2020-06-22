Covid-19 Impact on Transcatheter Pacing System Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Transcatheter Pacing System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Transcatheter Pacing System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Transcatheter pacing system is a small implantable device which sends electric pulses to the heart when the heart rhythm slowed down. It is a minimal invasive procedure. It is a novel technology whereby no leads are being used in the transcatheter pacing system and thus it can be implanted directly into the right ventricle. In transcatheter pacing system, the pacing, generator and sensing electrodes are incorporated in one capsule-shaped compartment which is implanted directly in the right ventricular wall. The cathode is located on the distal end of the pacemaker. Transcatheter pacing system are smaller in size as compared to conventional transvenous pacemakers. Physicians mostly preferred to use transcatheter pacing system since it eliminates the potential complications and risk of pacemakers and hence the transcatheter pacing system is likely to propel the growth of the market.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Boston Scientific Corporation,, EBR Systems, Nanostim, Medtronic, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Atrioventricular Block

Sinus Node Dysfunction

Atrial Fibrillation

Others

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

