COVID-19 Impact on Suture Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Suture Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Suture Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Suture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Suture Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Suture Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Suture market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Suture Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Suture Market: Johnson & Johnson Medical, Medtronic, Peters Surgical, B.Braun, Internacional Farmacéutica, DemeTech, Kono Seisakusho, Surgical Specialties, Mani, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals, AD Surgical, Dolphin, Usiol, Unik Surgical Sutures MFG, Assut Medical Sarl, Teleflex, Lotus Surgicals, CONMED, United Medical Industries, W.L. Gore & Associates, Sutures India Pvt, Huaiyin Micra, Weihai Wego, Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products, Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology, JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products, Jiangxi Longteng, Shanghai Tianqing, Huaian Angle

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Suture Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Suture Market Segmentation By Product: Absorbable sutures, Non-absorbable sutures

Global Suture Market Segmentation By Application: Human Application, Veterinary Application

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Suture Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Suture Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Suture Market Overview

1.1 Suture Product Overview

1.2 Suture Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Absorbable sutures

1.2.2 Non-absorbable sutures

1.3 Global Suture Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Suture Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Suture Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Suture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Suture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Suture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Suture Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Suture Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Suture Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Suture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Suture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Suture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Suture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Suture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Suture Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Suture Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Suture Industry

1.5.1.1 Suture Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Suture Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Suture Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Suture Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Suture Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Suture Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Suture Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Suture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Suture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Suture Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Suture Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Suture as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Suture Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Suture Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Suture Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Suture Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Suture Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Suture Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Suture Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Suture Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Suture Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Suture Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Suture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Suture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Suture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Suture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Suture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Suture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Suture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Suture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Suture Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Suture Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Suture by Application

4.1 Suture Segment by Application

4.1.1 Human Application

4.1.2 Veterinary Application

4.2 Global Suture Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Suture Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Suture Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Suture Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Suture by Application

4.5.2 Europe Suture by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Suture by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Suture by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Suture by Application

5 North America Suture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Suture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Suture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Suture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Suture Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Suture Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Suture Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Suture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Suture Business

10.1 Johnson & Johnson Medical

10.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Medical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Medical Suture Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Medical Recent Development

10.2 Medtronic

10.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Medtronic Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Medical Suture Products Offered

10.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.3 Peters Surgical

10.3.1 Peters Surgical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Peters Surgical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Peters Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Peters Surgical Suture Products Offered

10.3.5 Peters Surgical Recent Development

10.4 B.Braun

10.4.1 B.Braun Corporation Information

10.4.2 B.Braun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 B.Braun Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 B.Braun Suture Products Offered

10.4.5 B.Braun Recent Development

10.5 Internacional Farmacéutica

10.5.1 Internacional Farmacéutica Corporation Information

10.5.2 Internacional Farmacéutica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Internacional Farmacéutica Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Internacional Farmacéutica Suture Products Offered

10.5.5 Internacional Farmacéutica Recent Development

10.6 DemeTech

10.6.1 DemeTech Corporation Information

10.6.2 DemeTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 DemeTech Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 DemeTech Suture Products Offered

10.6.5 DemeTech Recent Development

10.7 Kono Seisakusho

10.7.1 Kono Seisakusho Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kono Seisakusho Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Kono Seisakusho Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kono Seisakusho Suture Products Offered

10.7.5 Kono Seisakusho Recent Development

10.8 Surgical Specialties

10.8.1 Surgical Specialties Corporation Information

10.8.2 Surgical Specialties Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Surgical Specialties Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Surgical Specialties Suture Products Offered

10.8.5 Surgical Specialties Recent Development

10.9 Mani

10.9.1 Mani Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mani Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mani Suture Products Offered

10.9.5 Mani Recent Development

10.10 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Suture Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Suture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.11 AD Surgical

10.11.1 AD Surgical Corporation Information

10.11.2 AD Surgical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 AD Surgical Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 AD Surgical Suture Products Offered

10.11.5 AD Surgical Recent Development

10.12 Dolphin

10.12.1 Dolphin Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dolphin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Dolphin Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Dolphin Suture Products Offered

10.12.5 Dolphin Recent Development

10.13 Usiol

10.13.1 Usiol Corporation Information

10.13.2 Usiol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Usiol Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Usiol Suture Products Offered

10.13.5 Usiol Recent Development

10.14 Unik Surgical Sutures MFG

10.14.1 Unik Surgical Sutures MFG Corporation Information

10.14.2 Unik Surgical Sutures MFG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Unik Surgical Sutures MFG Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Unik Surgical Sutures MFG Suture Products Offered

10.14.5 Unik Surgical Sutures MFG Recent Development

10.15 Assut Medical Sarl

10.15.1 Assut Medical Sarl Corporation Information

10.15.2 Assut Medical Sarl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Assut Medical Sarl Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Assut Medical Sarl Suture Products Offered

10.15.5 Assut Medical Sarl Recent Development

10.16 Teleflex

10.16.1 Teleflex Corporation Information

10.16.2 Teleflex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Teleflex Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Teleflex Suture Products Offered

10.16.5 Teleflex Recent Development

10.17 Lotus Surgicals

10.17.1 Lotus Surgicals Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lotus Surgicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Lotus Surgicals Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Lotus Surgicals Suture Products Offered

10.17.5 Lotus Surgicals Recent Development

10.18 CONMED

10.18.1 CONMED Corporation Information

10.18.2 CONMED Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 CONMED Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 CONMED Suture Products Offered

10.18.5 CONMED Recent Development

10.19 United Medical Industries

10.19.1 United Medical Industries Corporation Information

10.19.2 United Medical Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 United Medical Industries Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 United Medical Industries Suture Products Offered

10.19.5 United Medical Industries Recent Development

10.20 W.L. Gore & Associates

10.20.1 W.L. Gore & Associates Corporation Information

10.20.2 W.L. Gore & Associates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 W.L. Gore & Associates Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 W.L. Gore & Associates Suture Products Offered

10.20.5 W.L. Gore & Associates Recent Development

10.21 Sutures India Pvt

10.21.1 Sutures India Pvt Corporation Information

10.21.2 Sutures India Pvt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Sutures India Pvt Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Sutures India Pvt Suture Products Offered

10.21.5 Sutures India Pvt Recent Development

10.22 Huaiyin Micra

10.22.1 Huaiyin Micra Corporation Information

10.22.2 Huaiyin Micra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Huaiyin Micra Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Huaiyin Micra Suture Products Offered

10.22.5 Huaiyin Micra Recent Development

10.23 Weihai Wego

10.23.1 Weihai Wego Corporation Information

10.23.2 Weihai Wego Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Weihai Wego Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Weihai Wego Suture Products Offered

10.23.5 Weihai Wego Recent Development

10.24 Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products

10.24.1 Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products Corporation Information

10.24.2 Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products Suture Products Offered

10.24.5 Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products Recent Development

10.25 Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology

10.25.1 Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology Corporation Information

10.25.2 Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology Suture Products Offered

10.25.5 Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology Recent Development

10.26 JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products

10.26.1 JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products Corporation Information

10.26.2 JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products Suture Products Offered

10.26.5 JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products Recent Development

10.27 Jiangxi Longteng

10.27.1 Jiangxi Longteng Corporation Information

10.27.2 Jiangxi Longteng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Jiangxi Longteng Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Jiangxi Longteng Suture Products Offered

10.27.5 Jiangxi Longteng Recent Development

10.28 Shanghai Tianqing

10.28.1 Shanghai Tianqing Corporation Information

10.28.2 Shanghai Tianqing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 Shanghai Tianqing Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Shanghai Tianqing Suture Products Offered

10.28.5 Shanghai Tianqing Recent Development

10.29 Huaian Angle

10.29.1 Huaian Angle Corporation Information

10.29.2 Huaian Angle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.29.3 Huaian Angle Suture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Huaian Angle Suture Products Offered

10.29.5 Huaian Angle Recent Development

11 Suture Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Suture Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Suture Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

