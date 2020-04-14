COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Needle Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Surgical Needle Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Surgical Needle Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Surgical Needle Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Surgical Needle Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Surgical Needle Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Surgical Needle market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Surgical Needle Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Surgical Needle Market: Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, B Braun, Medline, Smith & Nephew, Peters Surgical, Feuerstein, Sutures India, SERAG-WIESSNER, Internacional Farmacéutica, Aspen Surgical, Wego, Unimed, Resorba, Assut Medical

Global Surgical Needle Market Segmentation By Product: 5/8 Circle, 1/4 Circle, 3/8 Circle, 1/2 Circle, Other

Global Surgical Needle Market Segmentation By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Surgical Needle Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Surgical Needle Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surgical Needle Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Surgical Needle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 5/8 Circle

1.4.3 1/4 Circle

1.4.4 3/8 Circle

1.4.5 1/2 Circle

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surgical Needle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Surgical Needle Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Surgical Needle Industry

1.6.1.1 Surgical Needle Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Surgical Needle Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Surgical Needle Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Surgical Needle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Surgical Needle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Surgical Needle Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Surgical Needle Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Surgical Needle Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Surgical Needle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Surgical Needle Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Surgical Needle Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Surgical Needle Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Surgical Needle Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Surgical Needle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Surgical Needle Production by Regions

4.1 Global Surgical Needle Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Surgical Needle Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Surgical Needle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Surgical Needle Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Surgical Needle Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Surgical Needle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Surgical Needle Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Surgical Needle Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Surgical Needle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Surgical Needle Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Surgical Needle Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Surgical Needle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Surgical Needle Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Surgical Needle Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Surgical Needle Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Surgical Needle Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Surgical Needle Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Surgical Needle Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Surgical Needle Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Surgical Needle Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Surgical Needle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Surgical Needle Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Surgical Needle Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Surgical Needle Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Surgical Needle Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Surgical Needle Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Surgical Needle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Surgical Needle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Surgical Needle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Surgical Needle Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Surgical Needle Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Johnson & Johnson

8.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

8.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Product Description

8.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

8.2 Medtronic

8.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.2.2 Medtronic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

8.3 B Braun

8.3.1 B Braun Corporation Information

8.3.2 B Braun Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 B Braun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 B Braun Product Description

8.3.5 B Braun Recent Development

8.4 Medline

8.4.1 Medline Corporation Information

8.4.2 Medline Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Medline Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Medline Product Description

8.4.5 Medline Recent Development

8.5 Smith & Nephew

8.5.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

8.5.2 Smith & Nephew Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Smith & Nephew Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Smith & Nephew Product Description

8.5.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

8.6 Peters Surgical

8.6.1 Peters Surgical Corporation Information

8.6.2 Peters Surgical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Peters Surgical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Peters Surgical Product Description

8.6.5 Peters Surgical Recent Development

8.7 Feuerstein

8.7.1 Feuerstein Corporation Information

8.7.2 Feuerstein Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Feuerstein Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Feuerstein Product Description

8.7.5 Feuerstein Recent Development

8.8 Sutures India

8.8.1 Sutures India Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sutures India Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Sutures India Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Sutures India Product Description

8.8.5 Sutures India Recent Development

8.9 SERAG-WIESSNER

8.9.1 SERAG-WIESSNER Corporation Information

8.9.2 SERAG-WIESSNER Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 SERAG-WIESSNER Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 SERAG-WIESSNER Product Description

8.9.5 SERAG-WIESSNER Recent Development

8.10 Internacional Farmacéutica

8.10.1 Internacional Farmacéutica Corporation Information

8.10.2 Internacional Farmacéutica Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Internacional Farmacéutica Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Internacional Farmacéutica Product Description

8.10.5 Internacional Farmacéutica Recent Development

8.11 Aspen Surgical

8.11.1 Aspen Surgical Corporation Information

8.11.2 Aspen Surgical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Aspen Surgical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Aspen Surgical Product Description

8.11.5 Aspen Surgical Recent Development

8.12 Wego

8.12.1 Wego Corporation Information

8.12.2 Wego Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Wego Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Wego Product Description

8.12.5 Wego Recent Development

8.13 Unimed

8.13.1 Unimed Corporation Information

8.13.2 Unimed Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Unimed Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Unimed Product Description

8.13.5 Unimed Recent Development

8.14 Resorba

8.14.1 Resorba Corporation Information

8.14.2 Resorba Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Resorba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Resorba Product Description

8.14.5 Resorba Recent Development

8.15 Assut Medical

8.15.1 Assut Medical Corporation Information

8.15.2 Assut Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Assut Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Assut Medical Product Description

8.15.5 Assut Medical Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Surgical Needle Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Surgical Needle Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Surgical Needle Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Surgical Needle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Surgical Needle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Surgical Needle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Surgical Needle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Surgical Needle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Surgical Needle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Surgical Needle Sales Channels

11.2.2 Surgical Needle Distributors

11.3 Surgical Needle Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Surgical Needle Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

