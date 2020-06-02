Covid-19 Impact on Steel Pipe Piles Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Steel Pipe Piles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Steel Pipe Piles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pipe piles are a simple, easy to understand type of piling. A prebuilt steel pipe structure is driven into the ground, typically with large impact hammers. The piles remain in place primarily through friction with the soil. The pile designs will vary depending on the ground conditions and support expectations, enabling the pile systems to be adapted to any specific needs. Because they are made of steel, they can handle extremely heavy loads, and the right steels can make them virtually impervious to environmental conditions. Different options also allow clients to get the most effective materials for any pipe piles.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Meever, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, Valiant Steel, ESC Group, EVRAZ, TMK IPSCO, Zekelman Industries, Northwest Pipe Company, U.S. Steel, Welpun Tubular, American Steel Pipe, Tenaris, Trinity, Vallourec, Jianhua Construction Materials Group, Skyline Steel, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Spiral Weld Pipe

Electric Resistance Weld

Double Submerged Arc Weld

Based on the Application:

Ports/Harbors

Urban Civil Engineering

Bridges

Other

