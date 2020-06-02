Covid-19 Impact on Neoprene Fabric Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Neoprene Fabric market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Neoprene Fabric market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It comprises characteristics such as low oxidization rate and ozone and weathering resistance, which help to extend the shelf life of neoprene-based products, despite exposure to ozone compound and weathering stimulators. In addition, neoprenes resistance to hydrogen gas, natural gas, ammonium salts, mineral oils, silicone oils, greases, and various chemicals is a key factor that boosts the demand for neoprene-based products. Furthermore, fire resistance, high thermal insulation, and lightweight nature of the fabric have increased its use in manufacturing wetsuits/swimsuits. Moreover, enhanced flexibility and adequate surface friction are some of the major advantages of using neoprene for the production of wide range of apparels.

Extensive and unique advantages offered by neoprene fabric such as quick drying, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance, high stretchability, and enhanced comfort drive the growth of the global neoprene fabric market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among users and increase in sports and fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for neoprene fabric-based activewear.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Rivertex Technical Fabrics Group, Colmant Coated Fabrics, Fabric House S.R.L., Sheico Group, Lomo UK, Techneopro Ltd., Xcel Hawaii, Inc. (Boardriders, Inc.), Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd., Brunotti Europe BV, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Active Foam Products, Sky Industries Limited, Eastex Products, Auburn Manufacturing, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Polychloroprene Rubber

Circular Knit

Based on the Application:

Outerwear

Ready-To-Wear

Swim Wear, Wet Suit, and Rash Guard

Footwear

Others

