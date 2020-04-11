COVID-19 Impact on Medical Ultrasound Probe Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Medical Ultrasound Probe Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Ultrasound Probe Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Medical Ultrasound Probe Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Medical Ultrasound Probe market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market: GE, Philips, Siemens, SonoSite, Toshiba, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Esaote, Mindray, SIUI, Shenzhen Ruqi, SonoScape, Jiarui

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Segmentation By Product: Linear Type, Convex Type, Phased Array Type, Endocavitary Type, Others

Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Segmentation By Application: Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Abdomen, Uterus, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Medical Ultrasound Probe Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Medical Ultrasound Probe Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Overview

1.1 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Overview

1.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Linear Type

1.2.2 Convex Type

1.2.3 Phased Array Type

1.2.4 Endocavitary Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medical Ultrasound Probe Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Ultrasound Probe Industry

1.5.1.1 Medical Ultrasound Probe Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Medical Ultrasound Probe Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Medical Ultrasound Probe Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Medical Ultrasound Probe Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Ultrasound Probe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Ultrasound Probe as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Ultrasound Probe Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe by Application

4.1 Medical Ultrasound Probe Segment by Application

4.1.1 Ophthalmology

4.1.2 Cardiology

4.1.3 Abdomen

4.1.4 Uterus

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe by Application

4.5.2 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe by Application

5 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Ultrasound Probe Business

10.1 GE

10.1.1 GE Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GE Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Recent Development

10.2 Philips

10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Philips Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Recent Development

10.3 Siemens

10.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Siemens Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Siemens Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.4 SonoSite

10.4.1 SonoSite Corporation Information

10.4.2 SonoSite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SonoSite Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SonoSite Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.4.5 SonoSite Recent Development

10.5 Toshiba

10.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Toshiba Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toshiba Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.6 Samsung Medison

10.6.1 Samsung Medison Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samsung Medison Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Samsung Medison Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Samsung Medison Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.6.5 Samsung Medison Recent Development

10.7 Hitachi

10.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hitachi Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.8 Esaote

10.8.1 Esaote Corporation Information

10.8.2 Esaote Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Esaote Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Esaote Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.8.5 Esaote Recent Development

10.9 Mindray

10.9.1 Mindray Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mindray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mindray Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mindray Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.9.5 Mindray Recent Development

10.10 SIUI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Medical Ultrasound Probe Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SIUI Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SIUI Recent Development

10.11 Shenzhen Ruqi

10.11.1 Shenzhen Ruqi Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shenzhen Ruqi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shenzhen Ruqi Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shenzhen Ruqi Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.11.5 Shenzhen Ruqi Recent Development

10.12 SonoScape

10.12.1 SonoScape Corporation Information

10.12.2 SonoScape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SonoScape Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SonoScape Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.12.5 SonoScape Recent Development

10.13 Jiarui

10.13.1 Jiarui Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiarui Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jiarui Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiarui Medical Ultrasound Probe Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiarui Recent Development

11 Medical Ultrasound Probe Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Medical Ultrasound Probe Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Medical Ultrasound Probe Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

