COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Pen needles are used in conjunction with injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body.

Needle technology has changed over the past decades. Many years ago home use syringe needles were large, and had to be sterilized and sharpened by hand by patients themselves. Today’s pen needles are engineered and manufactured for greater comfort and ease of use with electro-polishing for needle smoothness; thin, fine point tips for ease in penetration; lubrication for less friction and more glide; plastic caps for safety; and individual wrapping for sterility. Injection pen and pen needles are an alternative drug delivery method to the traditional vial/syringe method.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Lancet and Pen Needles was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Lancet and Pen Needles is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Lancet and Pen Needles, including the following market information:

Global Lancet and Pen Needles Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Lancet and Pen Needles Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Lancet and Pen Needles Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Lancet and Pen Needles Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HTL-Strefa S.A, Terumo Corporation, Artsana S.p.a, Owen Mumford Ltd, Allison Medical, Ultimed, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

17/18G

21G

23G

25G

28G

30G

Based on the Application:

Clinics

Hospitals

Medical Institutions

