In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-lancet-and-pen-needles-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Pen needles are used in conjunction with injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body.
Needle technology has changed over the past decades. Many years ago home use syringe needles were large, and had to be sterilized and sharpened by hand by patients themselves. Today’s pen needles are engineered and manufactured for greater comfort and ease of use with electro-polishing for needle smoothness; thin, fine point tips for ease in penetration; lubrication for less friction and more glide; plastic caps for safety; and individual wrapping for sterility. Injection pen and pen needles are an alternative drug delivery method to the traditional vial/syringe method.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Lancet and Pen Needles. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Lancet and Pen Needles was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Lancet and Pen Needles is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Lancet and Pen Needles, including the following market information:
Global Lancet and Pen Needles Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Lancet and Pen Needles Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Lancet and Pen Needles Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Lancet and Pen Needles Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HTL-Strefa S.A, Terumo Corporation, Artsana S.p.a, Owen Mumford Ltd, Allison Medical, Ultimed, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
17/18G
21G
23G
25G
28G
30G
Based on the Application:
Clinics
Hospitals
Medical Institutions
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-lancet-and-pen-needles-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles market
- Challenges to market growth for COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of COVID-19 Impact on Lancet and Pen Needles Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com