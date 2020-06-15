Covid-19 Impact on Karaya Gum Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Karaya Gum market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Karaya Gum market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Karaya gum is a natural binder and its consumption does not cause any harm. Karaya gum is generally utilized in the food and beverages industry as an emulsifier in various product applications. It has inherent properties such as – allowing scattering of oil into water and ensuring the stability of beverages to prevent precipitation. Karaya gum is steady even in a low pH environment, and is a moderately fundamental element for beverages. It is less viscous in water and in other liquids and does not change the texture or the flavor of the original beverage.

India is the target region in the global market for karaya gum owing to the easy availability of resources and the ever increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and food and beverages in the global market. Increasing demand for natural gums in the food & beverage industry boosts the global karaya gum market growth over the forecast period

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Karaya Gum. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Karaya Gum was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Karaya Gum is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Karaya Gum, including the following market information:

Global Karaya Gum Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Karaya Gum Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Karaya Gum Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Karaya Gum Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Alland & Robert, Nutriroma, Neelkanth Finechem, Kapadia Gum Industries, Sigma-Aldrich, Simosis International, ISC Gums, ANDINA INGREDIENTS, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing, AEP Colloids, Herbal World, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Powder

Granules

Lumps

Based on the Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

