In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-isopropanol-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Isopropanol is a colourless, flammable liquid and a low-cost solvent. This solvent finds innumerable applications in many industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical, paints & coatings, cleaning, etc. It is used to create many other compounds such as isopropyl amines, isopropyl esters and derivative ketones among others.
To meet the increasing demand for multifunctional cosmetic and personal care products, chemical companies are working on developing new chemicals to meet the growing demand for ingredients required by the cosmetic and personal care industry. This will lead to an increase in the use of isopropyl alcohol which is used as a solvent during the manufacturing process of cosmetic and personal care products. Since isopropyl alcohol is miscible with non-polar solvents as well as water, it is widely used in cleaning agents. This is yet another factor driving the growth of the isopropyl alcohol market.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Isopropanol. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Isopropanol was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Isopropanol is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Isopropanol, including the following market information:
Global Isopropanol Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Isopropanol Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Isopropanol Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Isopropanol Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Exxon Mobil, DowDuPont, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chem, LCY GROUP, Zibo Nuoao Chemical, Perrigo Company, Ami Chemicals, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Industrial grade
Pharmaceutical grade
Cosmetic grade
Electronic grade
Based on the Application:
Cosmetic & Personal care
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage Industry
Paints & Coatings
Chemical
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-isopropanol-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol market
- Challenges to market growth for Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com