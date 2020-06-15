Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Isopropanol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isopropanol is a colourless, flammable liquid and a low-cost solvent. This solvent finds innumerable applications in many industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical, paints & coatings, cleaning, etc. It is used to create many other compounds such as isopropyl amines, isopropyl esters and derivative ketones among others.

To meet the increasing demand for multifunctional cosmetic and personal care products, chemical companies are working on developing new chemicals to meet the growing demand for ingredients required by the cosmetic and personal care industry. This will lead to an increase in the use of isopropyl alcohol which is used as a solvent during the manufacturing process of cosmetic and personal care products. Since isopropyl alcohol is miscible with non-polar solvents as well as water, it is widely used in cleaning agents. This is yet another factor driving the growth of the isopropyl alcohol market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Isopropanol. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Isopropanol was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Isopropanol is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Isopropanol, including the following market information:

Global Isopropanol Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Isopropanol Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Isopropanol Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Isopropanol Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Exxon Mobil, DowDuPont, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chem, LCY GROUP, Zibo Nuoao Chemical, Perrigo Company, Ami Chemicals, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Industrial grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Cosmetic grade

Electronic grade

Based on the Application:

Cosmetic & Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage Industry

Paints & Coatings

Chemical

Others

