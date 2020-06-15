Covid-19 Impact on Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Inorganic Zinc Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Inorganic Zinc Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The zinc coatings have a significant amount of metallic zinc dust mixed with the binder. Inorganic Zinc Coatings offer galvanic protection to the steel surfaces. The inorganic coatings have zinc silicate binder unlike organic zinc coatings, which uses organic resins such as butyl, epoxy or urethane. The inorganic zinc coatings exhibit good mechanical properties and impact resistance, high heat resistance and radiation resistance.

Inorganic zinc coatings are used in a wide range of high performance systems and as top coat in the maintenance and construction of bridges, tanks, pipeline, offshore and structural steel work. Inorganic zinc coatings provide excellent compatibility with other coatings such as silicones, acrylics and epoxies.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Inorganic Zinc Coatings. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Inorganic Zinc Coatings was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Inorganic Zinc Coatings is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Inorganic Zinc Coatings, including the following market information:

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Zinc Coatings Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include The Jotun Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., SUMTER COATINGS, INC., Rust Bullet Australia, Altex Coatings Ltd, Polyset Company, Anochrome Group, Specialized Coating Systems (Pty)Ltd, Strands Industrial Coatings, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Alkali Silicate Water borne

Ethyl Silicate Solvent borne

Based on the Application:

Paints and coatings industry

Automotive

Oil and gas

Building and construction

Power generation

Machinery

Iron and steel industry

Transportation

Others

