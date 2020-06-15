Covid-19 Impact on In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In-Mold Labels films are the made up of plastic such as PP, PET, PS, etc are used in manufacturing In-mould labels (IML) with use of various printing techniques. The end-product of in-mould labelling films results in no post-labelling processes which rather save time as well as efforts. The food packaging industry is the most prominent consumer of in-mould labels films along with other industries such as beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, etc.

The key factors that drive the demand for IML label films market are its complete recyclability, “no label look” thus eliminating the requirement of glue, reduces effort as well as time in post-labelling and many other such factors. Growth in food and beverages, pharmaceutical & personal care, automobile industries coupled with increasing number of applications of In-mould labels in this industries is likely to fuel the In-mould label film market in this region during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film), including the following market information:

Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (M sqm)

Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (M sqm)

Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (M sqm)

Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (M sqm)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cosmo Films, Treofan, Taghleef Industries, Innovia Films, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery, Propyplast SAS, Bergen Plastics, Jindal Films, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Blow Moulding

Injection Moulding

Thermoforming

Based on the Application:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal

Automobile

Others

