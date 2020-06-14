Covid-19 Impact on Hydraulic Fluid Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Hydraulic Fluid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Hydraulic Fluid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A hydraulic fluid or hydraulic liquid is the medium by which power is transferred in hydraulic machinery. Common hydraulic fluids are based on mineral oil or water.

APAC is the largest hydraulic fluid market globally, due to massive industrial growth in emerging countries of the region, such as China, India, and South Korea. APAC is a manufacturing hub due to the high GDP growth of China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Moreover, rising construction activities, especially in the residential sector of China, and the increasing expenditure on infrastructure development in India are driving the APAC hydraulic fluid market.

Major competitors identified in this market include Shell, Exxonmobil, BP, Chevron, Total, Petrochina, Lukoil, Idemitsu Kosan, Sinopec, Indian Oil, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company, Morris Lubricants, Penrite Oil, Bechem Lubrication Technology, Valvoline, Peak Lubricants, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Semi-synthetic Oil

Bio-based Oil

Mining Equipment

Construction Equipment

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Metal Production

Food & Beverage

Others

