COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Packaging Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Some of the consumer packaging types are cups, cans, sachet, bottle, blisters, bags, vials, jars, and tubes; these are made as per the convenience of customers and the requirement of products. Apart from providing convenience to customers, packaging plays a major role in attracting the customers to purchase the product.

The report considers the segmentation of the Global Consumer Packaging market based on the following: end-users, material, and type of packaging. Some of the major end-users of the market are Cosmetics, Healthcare, Food, and Beverages industries.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Consumer Packaging. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Consumer Packaging was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Consumer Packaging is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Consumer Packaging, including the following market information:

Global Consumer Packaging Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Consumer Packaging Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Consumer Packaging Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Consumer Packaging Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DS Smith Plc, Mondi Group, Amcor, Crown Holdings, Owens-Illinois, Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, International Paper Company, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock Company, UFP Technologies, Inc, Stora Enso Oyj, Pregis Corporation, Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd, Dordan Manufacturing Company, Hangzhou Xunda Packaging, Dunapack Packaging Group, Universal Protective Packaging, Parksons Packaging Ltd, Neenah Paper Inc, Plastic Ingenuity Inc, JJX Packaging LLC, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Based on the Application:

Food and Beverages

Household Products

Cosmetics

Industrial Goods

Others

