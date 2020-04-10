COVID-19 Impact on Computer On Module (COM) – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Computer On Module (COM) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Computer On Module (COM) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Computer On Module (COM) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Computer On Module (COM) market include _, Kontron, Congatec, MSC Technologies(Avnet), Advantech, ADLink, Portwell, Eurotech, SECO srl, Technexion, Phytec, Axiomtek, Aaeon, Toradex, EMAC, Avalue Technology, CompuLab, Variscite, Digi International, Olimex Ltd, Shiratech(Aviv Technologies), Critical Link, LLC, IWave Systems Technologies, Calixto Systems

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Computer On Module (COM) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Computer On Module (COM) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Computer On Module (COM) industry.

Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Segment By Type:

the Computer On Module (COM) market is segmented into, ARM Architecture, X86 Architecture, Power Architecture, Other Architecture

Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Segment By Application:

, the Computer On Module (COM) market is segmented into, Industrial Automation, Medical, Entertainment, Transportation, Test & Measurement, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Computer On Module (COM) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Computer On Module (COM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Computer On Module (COM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Computer On Module (COM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Computer On Module (COM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Computer On Module (COM) market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Computer On Module (COM) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 ARM Architecture

1.3.3 X86 Architecture

1.3.4 Power Architecture

1.3.5 Other Architecture

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Industrial Automation

1.4.3 Medical

1.4.4 Entertainment

1.4.5 Transportation

1.4.6 Test & Measurement

1.4.7 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Computer On Module (COM) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Computer On Module (COM) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Computer On Module (COM) Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Computer On Module (COM) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Computer On Module (COM) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Computer On Module (COM) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Computer On Module (COM) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Computer On Module (COM) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Computer On Module (COM) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Computer On Module (COM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Computer On Module (COM) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Computer On Module (COM) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Computer On Module (COM) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Computer On Module (COM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Computer On Module (COM) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Computer On Module (COM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Computer On Module (COM) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Computer On Module (COM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Computer On Module (COM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Computer On Module (COM) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Computer On Module (COM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Computer On Module (COM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Computer On Module (COM) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Computer On Module (COM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Computer On Module (COM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Computer On Module (COM) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Computer On Module (COM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Computer On Module (COM) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Computer On Module (COM) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Computer On Module (COM) Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Computer On Module (COM) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Computer On Module (COM) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Kontron

8.1.1 Kontron Corporation Information

8.1.2 Kontron Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Kontron Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.1.5 Kontron SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Kontron Recent Developments

8.2 Congatec

8.2.1 Congatec Corporation Information

8.2.2 Congatec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Congatec Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.2.5 Congatec SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Congatec Recent Developments

8.3 MSC Technologies(Avnet)

8.3.1 MSC Technologies(Avnet) Corporation Information

8.3.2 MSC Technologies(Avnet) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 MSC Technologies(Avnet) Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.3.5 MSC Technologies(Avnet) SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 MSC Technologies(Avnet) Recent Developments

8.4 Advantech

8.4.1 Advantech Corporation Information

8.4.2 Advantech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Advantech Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.4.5 Advantech SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Advantech Recent Developments

8.5 ADLink

8.5.1 ADLink Corporation Information

8.5.2 ADLink Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 ADLink Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.5.5 ADLink SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 ADLink Recent Developments

8.6 Portwell

8.6.1 Portwell Corporation Information

8.6.3 Portwell Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.6.5 Portwell SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Portwell Recent Developments

8.7 Eurotech

8.7.1 Eurotech Corporation Information

8.7.2 Eurotech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Eurotech Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.7.5 Eurotech SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Eurotech Recent Developments

8.8 SECO srl

8.8.1 SECO srl Corporation Information

8.8.2 SECO srl Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 SECO srl Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.8.5 SECO srl SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 SECO srl Recent Developments

8.9 Technexion

8.9.1 Technexion Corporation Information

8.9.2 Technexion Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Technexion Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.9.5 Technexion SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Technexion Recent Developments

8.10 Phytec

8.10.1 Phytec Corporation Information

8.10.2 Phytec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Phytec Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.10.5 Phytec SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Phytec Recent Developments

8.11 Axiomtek

8.11.1 Axiomtek Corporation Information

8.11.2 Axiomtek Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Axiomtek Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.11.5 Axiomtek SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Axiomtek Recent Developments

8.12 Aaeon

8.12.1 Aaeon Corporation Information

8.12.2 Aaeon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Aaeon Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.12.5 Aaeon SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Aaeon Recent Developments

8.13 Toradex

8.13.1 Toradex Corporation Information

8.13.2 Toradex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Toradex Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.13.5 Toradex SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Toradex Recent Developments

8.14 EMAC

8.14.1 EMAC Corporation Information

8.14.2 EMAC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 EMAC Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.14.5 EMAC SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 EMAC Recent Developments

8.15 Avalue Technology

8.15.1 Avalue Technology Corporation Information

8.15.2 Avalue Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Avalue Technology Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.15.5 Avalue Technology SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Avalue Technology Recent Developments

8.16 CompuLab

8.16.1 CompuLab Corporation Information

8.16.2 CompuLab Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 CompuLab Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.16.5 CompuLab SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 CompuLab Recent Developments

8.17 Variscite

8.17.1 Variscite Corporation Information

8.17.2 Variscite Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Variscite Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.17.5 Variscite SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Variscite Recent Developments

8.18 Digi International

8.18.1 Digi International Corporation Information

8.18.2 Digi International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Digi International Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.18.5 Digi International SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Digi International Recent Developments

8.19 Olimex Ltd

8.19.1 Olimex Ltd Corporation Information

8.19.2 Olimex Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Olimex Ltd Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.19.5 Olimex Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Olimex Ltd Recent Developments

8.20 Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)

8.20.1 Shiratech(Aviv Technologies) Corporation Information

8.20.2 Shiratech(Aviv Technologies) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Shiratech(Aviv Technologies) Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.20.5 Shiratech(Aviv Technologies) SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Shiratech(Aviv Technologies) Recent Developments

8.21 Critical Link, LLC

8.21.1 Critical Link, LLC Corporation Information

8.21.2 Critical Link, LLC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 Critical Link, LLC Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.21.5 Critical Link, LLC SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 Critical Link, LLC Recent Developments

8.22 IWave Systems Technologies

8.22.1 IWave Systems Technologies Corporation Information

8.22.2 IWave Systems Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 IWave Systems Technologies Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.22.5 IWave Systems Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 IWave Systems Technologies Recent Developments

8.23 Calixto Systems

8.23.1 Calixto Systems Corporation Information

8.23.2 Calixto Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.23.3 Calixto Systems Computer On Module (COM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Computer On Module (COM) Products and Services

8.23.5 Calixto Systems SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 Calixto Systems Recent Developments

9 Computer On Module (COM) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Computer On Module (COM) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Computer On Module (COM) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Computer On Module (COM) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Computer On Module (COM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Computer On Module (COM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Computer On Module (COM) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Computer On Module (COM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Computer On Module (COM) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Computer On Module (COM) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Computer On Module (COM) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Computer On Module (COM) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Computer On Module (COM) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Computer On Module (COM) Distributors

11.3 Computer On Module (COM) Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

