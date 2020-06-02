Covid-19 Impact on Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Extruded polystyrene foam (XPS) consists of closed cells, offers improved surface roughness and higher stiffness and reduced thermal conductivity. The density range is about 28–45 kg/m3.

Extruded polystyrene material is also used in crafts and model building, in particular architectural models. Because of the extrusion manufacturing process, XPS does not require facers to maintain its thermal or physical property performance. Thus, it makes a more uniform substitute for corrugated cardboard.

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of XPS owing to the increasing demand from the domestic front and rising income levels. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are increasing the production of XPS in the region, thereby driving foreign investments. APAC is also the fastest-growing XPS market. The government proposals to improve public infrastructure and rising cash-intensive non-residential construction are positively impacting the market growth. The demand in APAC will further increase in the next five years because of several on-going and upcoming building & construction projects in the developing countries.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam, including the following market information:

Global Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Closed-cell Extruded Polystyrene Foam Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri, Styrochem, Sunde, Monotez, Jackon, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

White

Grey

Black

Based on the Application:

Building & construction

Packaging

Others

