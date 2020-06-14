Covid-19 Impact on Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The efficiency of the boiler majorly depends on the feedwater used. Untreated water, such as water from rivers, municipality bores and taps can cause severe damage to the boiler. Hence, it’s critical to completely remove, or chemically modify the various substances present in untreated water. This is an important step in all chemical process which will avoid any potential damage to the boiler. The chemicals used in treating the feedwater are called the boiler water treatment chemicals.

Based on type, the corrosion inhibitors segment is projected to lead the boiler water treatment chemicals market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume, between 2018 and 2023.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals, including the following market information:

Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Ecolab, Suez, Kemira, Kurita Water Industries, Solenis, Arkema, BASF, Chemtreat, Thermax, Veolia Water Technologies, Accepta Water Treatment, Aries Chemical, Akzo Nobel, Buckman Laboratories, BWA Water Additives UK, Chemfax Products, Chemtex Speciality, Dowdupont, Eastman, Feedwater, Guardian Chemicals, Henkel, Ion Exchange, Lenntech, Vasu Chemicals, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Oxygen Scavengers

Others

Based on the Application:

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

