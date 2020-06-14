Covid-19 Impact on Blister Packaging Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Blister Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Blister Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Blister packaging is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The primary component of a blister pack is a cavity or pocket made from a formable web, usually a thermoformed plastic. This usually has a backing of paperboard or a lidding seal of aluminum foil or plastic. A blister that folds onto itself is often called a clamshell. Blister packs are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination for extended periods of time. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays.

On the basis of material, the plastic films segment, which is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, held the largest share in 2018. On the basis of technology, the thermoforming segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, while the healthcare segment dominated the applications of blister packaging in 2017. Both these subsegments are projected to grow at the highest rates between 2018 and 2023, in their respective segments.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Blister Packaging. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Amcor, Amcor, Dowdupont, Westrock, Sonoco Products, Constantia Flexibles, Klockner Pentaplast, Honeywell, Tekni-Plex, CPH GROUP, Pharma Packaging Solutions, Shanghai Haishun, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min

Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min

High Speed: above 600 Blisters/min

Based on the Application:

Heathcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

