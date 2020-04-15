Covid-19 Impact on Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market | Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) market include _West Fraser, Mercer, Canfor Pulp, Paper Excellence Canada, Sodra, UPM Pulp, METSA FIBRE, Domtar Corporation, Resolute Forest Products, BillerudKorsnas, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Catalyst Paper, International Paper, ND Paper LLC., WestRock, Arauco, etc.

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) industry.

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Segment By Type:

Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft (SBSK), Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK)

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Segment By Applications:

Tissue Paper, Printing and Writing Paper, Specialty Paper, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

1 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK)

1.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft (SBSK)

1.2.3 Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK)

1.3 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Tissue Paper

1.3.3 Printing and Writing Paper

1.3.4 Specialty Paper

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production

3.4.1 North America Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production

3.5.1 Europe Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production

3.6.1 China Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production

3.7.1 Japan Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Business

7.1 West Fraser

7.1.1 West Fraser Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 West Fraser Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mercer

7.2.1 Mercer Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mercer Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Canfor Pulp

7.3.1 Canfor Pulp Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Canfor Pulp Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Paper Excellence Canada

7.4.1 Paper Excellence Canada Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Paper Excellence Canada Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sodra

7.5.1 Sodra Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sodra Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 UPM Pulp

7.6.1 UPM Pulp Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 UPM Pulp Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 METSA FIBRE

7.7.1 METSA FIBRE Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 METSA FIBRE Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Domtar Corporation

7.8.1 Domtar Corporation Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Domtar Corporation Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Resolute Forest Products

7.9.1 Resolute Forest Products Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Resolute Forest Products Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 BillerudKorsnas

7.10.1 BillerudKorsnas Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 BillerudKorsnas Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Stora Enso

7.11.1 BillerudKorsnas Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 BillerudKorsnas Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

7.12.1 Stora Enso Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Stora Enso Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Catalyst Paper

7.13.1 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 International Paper

7.14.1 Catalyst Paper Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Catalyst Paper Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 ND Paper LLC.

7.15.1 International Paper Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 International Paper Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 WestRock

7.16.1 ND Paper LLC. Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 ND Paper LLC. Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Arauco

7.17.1 WestRock Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 WestRock Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Arauco Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Arauco Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK)

8.4 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Distributors List

9.3 Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK)

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bleached Softwood Kraft (BSK) by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

