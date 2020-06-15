Covid-19 Impact on Antioxidant for Cosmetic Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Antioxidant for Cosmetic market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Antioxidant for Cosmetic market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cosmetic antioxidants are usual substances which are made up of vitamins and minerals. The damaged skin cell results in aging due to dry skin, wrinkles, dark circles and diminishes flexibility. It helps in fighting against free radicals which harm proteins, lipids and DNA. Cosmetic antioxidants are helpful in two different ways. On one hand, they avoid degradation of natural substances such as proteins, sugars and lipids in the cosmetic items and on the other hand it helps the skin cells from being damaged and slows down the aging source. Dermatological formulation includes smell, fats and oils which are subjected to auto-oxidation by introduction to air, chemical degradation and causing off smell.

Increase in aging population, rising disposable income and changing standard of living of consumers are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of natural antioxidants and availability of advanced medical treatments in developed countries are hindering the market growth.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Antioxidant for Cosmetic was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Antioxidant for Cosmetic is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Ashland, BASF, Wacker Chemie, Barentz International, Kemin Industries, Evonik, Croda, Seppic, Btsa Biotecnologias Aplicadas, Koninklijke DSM, Eastman Chemical, Lonza, Nexira, Archer Daniels Midland, Jan Dekker, Yasho Industries, Provital, Merck, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Natural Cosmetic Antioxidants

Synthetic Cosmetic Antioxidants

Based on the Application:

Makeup

Skin Care

Hair Care

