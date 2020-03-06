Couture Bridal of Maryland Relocates to Old Town Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg, MD – March 6, 2020 – Couture Bridal of Maryland was created to provide the ultimate bridal experience & they are redefining the couture bridal boutique in their new studio in Gaithersburg, Md.

The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce (GGCC) conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony & joined Couture Bridal of Maryland to celebrate the grand opening on February 28, 2020. They are now located in the heart of Old Town Gaithersburg at 322 East Diamond Avenue.

The new space boasts bridal appointment rooms that are private and spacious, so that they can provide each bride with an intimate and personalized experience in a quaint, yet luxurious atmosphere. They offer many exclusive lines not carried anywhere else in the state. And the Couture Bridal team looks forward to welcoming brides, bridesmaids, flower girls, & mother of the brides & hand-picking a collection of timeless and elegant gowns for their special day.

Learn more about them at: www.couturebridalmd.com.

The GGCC is active in providing business-to-business networking opportunities throughout the year: a collective voice in local, regional, and state legislative affairs, professional development opportunities and other services that enhance the business environment.

The GGCC is located at 910 Clopper Road, Suite 205N, Gaithersburg, MD. To learn more about the GGCC visit us at www.ggchamber.org.

(l:r) Lizzie Hook, Couture Bridal of Maryland bridal stylist; Tirza Chappell, Couture Bridal of Maryland owner; Jud Ashman, City of Gaithersburg Mayor; Mimi Perez-Conley, Couture Bridal of Maryland owner; Kristine Lang, Couture Bridal of Maryland store manager; and Nardos Iyob, Couture Bridal of Maryland bridal stylist; say “yes to the dress” at the celebration of the grand opening of Couture Bridal of Maryland studio in Gaithersburg, Md. (photo credit: Laura Rowles, GGCC Director of Marketing)

