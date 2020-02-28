Courier Services Industry: 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Emerging Demand, Top Key Manufacturers, Regional Outlook and 2025 Growth Forecast

The North America ranks highest in courier service revenue at $101.87 billion, generating 34% of the total revenue in global. China ($77.53 billion) and Japan ($23.45 billion) follow in second and third place. The average shipping price of a parcel is $8.95 in the US, compared to $1.83 in China and $2.64 in Japan.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

UPS

FedEx

Royal Mail

DHL

China Post

Japan Post Group

SF Express

BancoPosta

YTO Expess

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

Aramex

This report studies the Courier Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Courier Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Courier Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Global Courier Services Market is spread across 118 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Courier Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Courier

Express

Parcel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

B2B

B2C

C2C

