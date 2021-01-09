Counter IED System Market Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

Counter IED System is used for detecting explosives and explosive components by using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). These devices are being triggered from safest distance by operator via remote control such as wrist watch and mobile phones. The major factor for driving counter IED system market is due to the growth in terrorist activities across the world and technological innovation in IED detection systems. Furthermore, the increasing demand for unmanned systems like driverless trucks and lighter robots, and demand for counter-IED equipment for homeland security will also boost the market.

The factor acting as a restraint to the growth of market for counter IED is the high cost of the research and development which in turn increases the price of final product, may hamper the counter IED system market. However, the increasing demand of these system mainly in developing countries will create new opportunities in the market of counter IED system in the forecast period.

Counter IED System Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Counter IED System Market Players:

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Defence Land Systems India (DLSI)

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Boeing Defense

iRobot Corporation

Netline Communications Technologies

Rheinmetall Defense

Harris Corporation

