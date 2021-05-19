Cough And Cold Preparations Industry By Drug Type (Antihistamines, Expectorants, Bronchodilators) Trends and Top Key Players By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cough And Cold Preparations Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cold and cough preparations market consists of sales of drugs for cold and cough. The drugs for the treatment of cold and cough acts on the receptors to which the virus causing the infection gets attached to, by antagonizing the action of the receptors and killing the viral infection, thereby reducing congestion by lysing the mucus and dilating the bronchioles constricted by the mucus deposition. In this market, sales of antihistamines, antibiotics, decongestants, expectorants and bronchodilators are also included.

Advancements in technologies are driving the global pharmaceutical sector including cold and cough preparations industry. According to global life sciences report by Deloitte, adoption of AI, robotic automation, the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), block chain, DIY diagnostics, virtual care, mobility in drug delivery and clinical trials, genomics, next-generation therapies, cloud computing, Real-World Evidence (RWE), and data-driven precision medicine are the major technologies driving the life sciences sector. AI technology is being used in diagnoses, treatment planning, patient monitoring, and drug discovery.

Cough And Cold Preparations Market Segmentation

By Drug Type:

1. Antihistamines

2. Expectorants

3. Bronchodilators

4. Decongestants

5. Antibiotics

6. Others

By Dosage Type:

1. Oral Syrups

2. Tablets/Pills

3. Nasal Drops

4. Lozenges

5. Others

By Distribution Channel:

1. Hospital Pharmacies

2. Retail Pharmacies

3. Drug Stores

The cold and flu season is the major driver of sales for products related to prevention and treatment of cold and cough. Cold weather is not directly associated with common cold, but the virus which causes common cold, called rhinovirus, is responsible for all cold related illnesses.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Cough And Cold Preparations Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Cough And Cold Preparations Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Cough And Cold Preparations Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Cough And Cold Preparations Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 27. Cold and Cough Preparations Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. Cold and Cough Preparations Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Cough And Cold Preparations market are

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Blackmores Limited

Dabur

GlaxoSmithKline

