Cottonseed Market Size, Industry Manufacturers, Regional Analysis with Growth, Types and Demand Forecasts 2025

The Global Cottonseed market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Cottonseed, seed of the cotton plant, important commercially for its oil and other products. It is used in salad and cooking oils and the meal, remaining after the oil is extracted is used in poultry and livestock feeds.

The global cottonseed market is driven by growing demand for cottonseed oil in snacks and food processing industry, and rising demand for natural ingredients in animal feed. However, factors such as, high cost of cottonseed, and risks of contamination of synthetic ingredients which results in a degraded quality of the products, can restrain the market growth.

The cottonseed market is segmented into Type, Application and Region. The Type segment is bifurcated into Upland Cotton, Tree Cotton, Extra-long Staple Cotton, and Levant Cotton. Based on Application, the cottonseed market is segmented into Cotton Planting, Cottonseed Oil Production, and Fertilizer.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Dupont Pionner, Monsanto, Dow AgroSciences, Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd, Kaveri Seeds, Mayur Ginning & Pressing Pvt. Ltd, Longping High-tech, and others.

