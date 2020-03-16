Cosmetics Market Estimated Valued at US$ 69 billion, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2025 | Top Companies L`Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Coty, Unilever

According to a new report, the global cosmetic products market is estimated to be valued at US$ 69 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the period 2020 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income, growth of upper mi+L112ddle class population and increasing awareness of beauty products.
Cosmetics are substances or products that intended for application on various external parts of the human body in order to enhance its physical appearance or alter its fragrance and texture.
• L`Oreal S.A.
• Procter & Gamble
• Coty Inc.
• The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
• Unilever plc
• .…..
These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.
In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global Cosmetics market.
No. of Pages – 110
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1275555
Target Audience
• Cosmetic Product Manufacturers
• Chemical Suppliers
• End Users
• Laboratories
• Regulatory Bodies
Key questions answered in the report
• Historical market size of cosmetic products market from 2014 to 2018 in US$ Billions and volume in Million Units.
• Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions and volume in Million units.
• Regional and country of cosmetic products in the period 2014 to 2025 in US$ Billions and volume in Million units.
• Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.
Table Of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Cosmetics
4. Market Analysis
5. Regional Analysis
6. Market Dynamics
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles.
List of Tables and Figures…
Figure 1: Rockville Research – Research Methodology
Figure 2: Cosmetics Product Market Segmentation by Category
Figure 3: Global Cosmetics Market Size by Value, 2014-18 (US$ Billions)
Figure 4: Global Cosmetics Market Size by Value Forecasted, 2019E-25E (US$ Billions)
Figure 5: Global Cosmetics Market Size by Volume, 2014-18 (Million Units)
…………….
Customization Service of the Report:
Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
About Us:
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.