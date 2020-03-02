Cosmetic Threads Market Latest Trend , Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

The study provides a crucial view of global cosmetic threads market by segmenting the market based on product type, material type, application, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, global cosmetic threads market is segmented into barb threads, smooth threads, screw threads and cone threads. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented as polypropylene threads, polydioxanone (PDO) threads, polylactic acid (PLA) threads and caprolactone threads. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into face lift, breast lift, skin rejuvenation, ptosis and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, cosmetic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The Global demand for Cosmetic Threads Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 90.57 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 151.06 Million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.61% from 2019 to 2025. The global cosmetic threads market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the number of driving factors.

Scope of Cosmetic Threads Market

Cosmetic threads are basically medical sutures which are widely used in cosmetic surgeries. Cosmetic threads are inserted inside the skin with the help of needles in order to lift and revitalize the skin. Nowadays, cosmetic thread-based cosmetic surgeries are very popular among the population aged between 30-55 years. The firstly introduced cosmetic thread was not that much popular among cosmetic surgery aspirant and healthcare professionals because of improper positioning of the product, lack of marketing strategy and unawareness. Increase in the demand for cosmetic surgery due to the rising fashion industry plays a vital role in deriving the growth of cosmetic thread market.

Cosmetic threads do not change the appearance of the skin of the patients completely. However, to maintain the effectiveness of the cosmetic thread patients’ are required doing repetitive and regular other procedures such as botox treatment and/or derma fillers. A cosmetic thread is a type of minimally invasive procedure which is used as the alternative to surgical facelift procedure such as rhytidectomy, which is a very painful procedure.

Cosmetic Threads Market Future Scope

The global cosmetic threads market is expected to witness a significant growth within the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of cosmetic threads coupled with increasing technological advancements in this field. In addition, increasing popularity of cosmetic threads among aesthetic industry is also one of the key factors driving the market growth. Affordability of the treatment, new 4D thread lifting technique, popularity of minimally invasive methods and increasing use in the combination treatment approach are some other factors fostering the market growth. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyle and high disposable income further supplement the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the cosmetic threads market. Moreover, increasing development of new technologies as well as focusing on marketing & branding these products can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Cosmetic Threads Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, material, application, end-user, and region & country level. Based upon product type, cosmetic threads market is classified into barb threads, smooth threads, screw threads, and cone threads. On the basis of material, the market is classified into polypropylene threads, polydioxanone (PDO) threads, polylactic acid (PLA) threads, and caprolactone threads. On the basis application, the market is classified into a facelift, breast lift, skin rejuvenation, ptosis, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, cosmetic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the cosmetic threads market are Gold Thread LLC, Aptos Technology Inc., Healux Corporation, Coron Exclusiv AG, Metro Korea Co., Ltd., N Finders Co., Ltd., BS Medical Tech Industry, SJ Medics Ltd., Sinclair Pharma and Others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the Most Prominent Market for the Cosmetic Threads.

Geographically, Cosmetic Threads Market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing growth of this segment is mainly due to a large number of cosmetic procedures performed in the country like South Korea, where the cosmetic procedure is widely performed and accepted by the population. Additionally, expansion and modernization of the fashion industry in emerging regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific plays a very important role in increasing the cosmetic thread market in the region.

Market Segmentation:-

