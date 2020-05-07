Cosmetic Preservatives Market Segments, Size, Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd.

The global Cosmetic Preservatives Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Cosmetic Preservatives.

The global Cosmetic Preservatives Market was valued at xx million US$ in 2019 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2020-2026.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Overview

The growth of the cosmetic preservatives market is primarily being driven by the growth in application segment, such as Face-mask, Sunscreens & Scrubs, and Shampoo & Conditioners. Factors such as changing lifestyle, growing consciousness for personal hygiene and increasing purchasing power of people for cosmetics & personal care products in developing countries are expected to drive the growth of market during the forecast period.

The paraben esters are the most commonly used cosmetic preservatives, but currently manufacturers are focusing on the development of paraben-free cosmetic products as several countries are imposing ban on specific categories of parabens that are harmful to the skin. A paradigm shift observed in the adoption of natural and organic cosmetic products is expected to hamper the growth of the global cosmetic preservatives.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd., Akema Fine Chemicals, Symrise AG, MnM View, The DOW Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Brenntag AG, Chemipol, and others.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Cosmetic Preservatives market on the basis of Types are:

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Donors

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Inorganics

Quaternary Compounds

Organic acids and their Salts

other

On the basis of Application, the Cosmetic Preservatives market is segmented into:

Lotions, Facemask, Sunscreens & Scrubs

Shampoo & Conditioners

Soaps, Shower cleansers & Shaving gels

Face Powders & Powder compacts

Mouthwash & Toothpaste

others

Regional Analysis for Cosmetic Preservatives Market: For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cosmetic Preservatives market is analyzed across following key geographies:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report Index:

– Industry Overview of Global Cosmetic Preservatives

– Global Cosmetic Preservatives Competition Analysis by Players

– Company (Top Players) Profiles

– Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

– Development Status and Outlook.

– Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

– Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Dynamics

– Global Cosmetic Preservatives Industry News

– Global Cosmetic Preservatives Industry Development Challenges

– Market Development Opportunities (2019-2025)

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Forecast (2019-2025)

– Research Finding/Conclusion

– Appendix.

