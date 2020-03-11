Cosmetic Pigments Market 2020: Segmentation, Development Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2025

Demand for cosmetics is projected to increase substantially in the coming years, by providing opportunities for growth of global cosmetic pigments market. The factors that are propelling the growth of cosmetic pigments market are financial growth rate, cost-effective manufacturing and rise in demand for the end-use applications. These aspects are appealing companies to accept the expansions and strategies of R&D. Key players are concentrating on Asia Pacific to get high market share. Manufacturers of cosmetic pigments are bound to accept the acquisition and expansion strategies to meet the demand for global cosmetic pigments market. Manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing and production units to countries like India and China because of less labor costs, less raw material and high demand.

The global cosmetic pigments market trends are personalization of products and demand for uniqueness are estimated to increase the growth of cosmetic pigments market during the forecast period. Designers of cosmetic products are continuously thinking on making their product unique. Cosmetic pigments are providing opportunity to the manufacturers for commercial and innovative solutions. In addition, development in technologies used for developing cosmetic pigments are projecting to have the positive effect on the growth of global cosmetic pigments market.

Although, strict rules from government on using the elements in cosmetics may hinder the growth of the global cosmetic pigments industry. However, on introducing the organic cosmetic pigments produce high revenue and opportunities for the players in the global cosmetic pigments market.

Demand for the make-up products like foundations, MOVE and face powders are anticipated to raise the growth of cosmetic pigments industry. Rise in the power of purchasing the cosmetic products by people may boost the growth of global cosmetic pigments market in the coming years. Moreover, change in the standard of living is expected to participate in the cosmetic pigments market growth over the forecast period. Although, adopting the Western culture worldwide is anticipated to augment the growth of global cosmetic pigments market during the forecast period.

Cosmetic pigments market is segmented into elemental composition, application, type and region. On the basis of elemental composition, market is divided into inorganic and organic pigments. On considering the application, cosmetic pigments market is divided into lip products, eye makeup, nail products, facial makeup, special purpose &special effect products, hair color products and others (hair shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and sunless tanning products). Leading application is facial makeup and is propelled to witness a growth because of the consumption of organic materials in foundation, lotions, moisturizers and many more. In addition, lip and nail product, hair color segments are anticipated to experience a growth in the cosmetic industry owing to the rise in awareness regarding the facial beauty and standard of living. On the basis of type, market is divided into surface treated pigments, special effect pigments, natural colorant and nano pigments.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of cosmetic pigments market size are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the major market for cosmetic pigments due to high base of customer. Development in the technology and spending on the activities of R&D are strengthening the global cosmetic pigments market in Asia Pacific. North America is the region that is growing substantially because of increase in demand for eyeliners, lipsticks, eye shadows and more. Middle East & Africa is propelled to experience a growth in the cosmetic pigments market because of rise in the production of lip care products, facial makeup and personal & cosmetics care industries.

Key Segments in the “Global Cosmetic Pigments Market” report are:

By Elemental Composition, market is segmented into:

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

By Application, market is segmented into:

Lip Products

Eye Makeup

Nail Products

Facial Makeup

Special Purpose & special effect products

Hair Color Products

Others

By Type, market is segmented into:

Surface treated pigments

Special effect pigments

Natural colorant

Nano pigments

By Region, market is segmented into:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

