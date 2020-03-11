Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players

The “Cosmetic Ingredients Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

A competitive analysis of all the leading players is included in the report. The leading players include Ashland Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Solvay SA (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland) and Innospec Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The report provides an exhaustive study of the Cosmetic Ingredients market along with offering the market estimates, in terms of revenue (USD billion) for the forecast period from 2017-2025. Further, the global market is classified on the basis of type, function and end use.

The global cosmetic ingredients market can be segmented as follows:-

By Type

Surfactants

Polymers

Emollients

Antioxidants and Preservatives

Rheology Modifiers

Others

By Function

Cleansing agent

Moisturizing Agent

Coloring Agent

Others

By End User

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make Up

Oral Care

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



