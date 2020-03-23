Cosmeceuticals Market Report- L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter and Gamble, Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder and more

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Cosmeceuticals Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Cosmeceuticals Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Cosmeceuticals Market.
Top Global Cosmeceuticals Companies with Sales Value in this Report-
L’Oréal
Unilever
Procter & Gamble
Beiersdorf
Estee Lauder
and more…
The latest report, Cosmeceuticals: Global Trends in Market Entry Strategies, Regulatory Framework, Next-Generation Products, and Technologies, provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global cosmeceuticals market. The cosmeceuticals market is growing rapidly.
These products are linked by the fact that they are cosmetic products with biologically active ingredients purporting to have medical or drug-like benefits. However, the market lacks a clear definition of what constitutes a cosmeceutical, with the term covering a spectrum of products from prescription-only products to widely available over-the-counter products.
Much of the innovation in the field is being carried out by cosmetic companies, which are investing heavily in R&D for cosmeceuticals, in a manner more typical of pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical companies are competing to jump into the cosmetics business by releasing one cosmeceutical product after another.
This report provides a key industry perspective on the cosmeceuticals industry from a large survey of over 90 cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry professionals, both within and outside of the cosmeceuticals sector. Those involved in the industry were found to mostly believe in the growth of cosmeceuticals and expected their company to increase its level of investment in the area.
In contrast, for those not involved with cosmeceuticals the opposite was generally true. The industry survey showed a strong consensus that the US, Japan and China are the most promising geographies in terms of growth expectations for the cosmeceuticals industry. This is due to an increase in the number of elderly people, increased awareness and the ability of cosmeceuticals to treat a diversifying array of indications.
Table Of Contents in this Report-
Executive Summary
Introduction
Comparative Analysis:
Cosmetics Versus Prescription drugs Versus Cosmeceuticals
Key Product Categories
Marketed Cosmeceuticals
Market Size – Cosmetics
Key diseases and Expansion opportunities for Cosmeceuticals
Acne Vulgaris
Atopic Dermatitis
Skin Aging
Hyperpigmentation
Next-Generation Products: Introduction and Key Strategic Considerations
Types of Next-Generation Products
Peptides
Growth Factors and Cytokines
Plant Stem Cells
Key Growth Drivers in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market
Demand for Innovation
Rising Consumer Awareness
Emerging Markets
E-commerce Power
Few Dominant Players (less intense competition)
Key Growth Barriers in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market
Competition with Regional Brands
Competition from Organics Products
Availability of Counterfeit Products
Poor Perception
Unclear Regulatory and Legal Framework
Key Distribution Channels
Drug Stores
Department stores
Spas
Healthcare Provider
E-Commerce
Cosmetic Store
Cosmeceuticals Regulatory Frameworks in Key Geographies
United states
European Union
Japan
Application Technologies
Nanotechnology
Emulsion Technology
Aerosol Technology
Market Entry Strategies
Export
Joint Ventures
Subsidiaries
Strategic Alliances
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)
Big Pharma Cosmeceutical Strategies
Conclusion
Bibliography